Big Reveal: Rano Park Industrial Building

An industrial property at the corner of Tonawanda and Rano streets has an industrial future. Cedarland Development Group, which has recently been focused on residential development, is planning an industrial complex at 25 Rano Street straddling the Riverside and Black Rock neighborhoods. The developer purchased the vacant 8.5-acre site yesterday for $1.06 million from Rano Development LLC.

With a lack of industrial space in the region, Cedarland believes its “Rano Park” project will fill a brownfield site and bring hundreds of jobs to the northwest Buffalo community once a tenant is secured. Plans will be tenant-driven. The building size is flexible but a large industrial building that can be up to 250,000 sq.ft. is envisioned. There will also be a separate office building on site that will be a minimum of 8,500 sq.ft.. Project cost is expected to be up to $60 million.

“We are planning to be a key player in the pivotal transformation of this North Buffalo community as we bring top-of-the-line jobs, design, and technology to our city,” said Dr. F Dagher, President of Cedarland Development Group.

Marlette Plating Co. Inc., a metal finisher, operated at the site from at least 1985 through 2008 in a 312,760 sq.ft. building. Former site uses include a planing mill, lumber yard, radiator manufacturer, along with various commercial activities. A brownfield cleanup was completed by the prior owner and the site is certified and approved in a NYS Brownfield Opportunity Area.

Cedarland is taking a sensitive approach to the surrounding neighborhoods. State-of-the-art design will be paired with on-site energy generation and urban green spaces. The project will work to help achieve NYS sustainable energy goals by being a net-zero site. The goal will be to produce all tof he required energy needs on site with a separate green energy production facility.

Site features include a ¼ mile loop with a water feature for tenants to enjoy (above), EV charging stations, new sidewalks, green spaces along both Tonawanda Street and Rano Street, 127 parking spaces, separate truck entrance with seven loading docks, and a building design with natural light.

Dr. Dagher has already spoken to Councilman Golombek to gather community input on this important project.

“With an increased demand for industrial space in the city and little supply, we jumped on the opportunity to be proactive about bringing economic growth to this Buffalo community” said Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group.

Cedarland recently completed The Grid residential project near the Medical Campus, has the 38-unit Michigan Place development underway nearby, is renovating 507 Niagara Street into 16 apartments, and is finalizing plans to renovate the Eckhardt Building at 950 Broadway into 18 affordable apartments plus commercial space and possibly a child care facility.

The company is not standing still. Cedarland has four other projects under contract with announcements coming soon.

Get Connected: Cedarland Development Group, 716.217.9105