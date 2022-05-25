Big Reveal: Clayton Street Apartment Building

Anthony LoRusso wants to construct a three-story, 66-unit apartment building on a vacant 1.7-acre site at 127 Clayton Street. But first he needs a rezoning of the North Buffalo property to allow for the project as designed.

The project site is east of Military Road and north of the Rebecca Park neighborhood, a detached single-family and multi-family residential development built in the 1980s. A rezoning of the site from N-4-30 to D-R is required. The D-R District allows for three-story buildings with no lot width maximums or density limits.

From the project application:

The proposed three-story building is designed to meet the applicable Buffalo Green Code standards for the requested D-M zoning classification without the need for area variances. The approximately 85,000 square foot facility will offer 66 loft-style apartments with on-site fitness, laundry, community and storage facilities. The three floors above will have 22 units per floor with a central lobby area. Critically, in meetings with representatives from the neighborhood, off-street parking was a significant concern and the Project will provide 67 parking spaces which is well above what the Traffic Demand Management Report expects will be necessary for the project.

Aesthetically, the design team has proposed a modern and inviting design that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood. Significant transparency levels, balconies and a grand entrance will make this a welcome addition to the neighborhood. The project will include significant plantings to replace the existing vegetation and aid in developing that park-like feel. Further, with parking behind the building, a single drive at the north edge of the site and screening to the south side, vehicle access and parking will be screened from view from adjacent properties.

With respect to infrastructure, the project will rely on existing utilities and sewer connections but will also be supplemented with solar power from the adjacent solar farm that is being constructed at 2030 Elmwood Avenue.

LoRusso recently completed two apartment buildings on West Street with a total of 106 apartments. Stieglitz Snyder Architecture designed the new $10 million project that will be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday.