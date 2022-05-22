Architecture Photographer Kim Smith is nominated for an +Architizer award

Architectural photographer Kim Smith (Kim Smith Photography) has been nominated for an +Architizer award, in the Architecture +Glass category. These prestigious awards honor The World’s Best Architecture & Spaces, as well as the people that help to bring them to life.

Kim Smith

Kim’s photographic works have been featured before on Buffalo Rising, with her shots of Gallery House and the Delaware North Building. Now her travel adventures have led her to photographing some of the world’s most captivating views imaginable, including Summit One Vanderbilt (lead image), one of NYC’s newest and most dramatic skyscrapers.

Summit One Vanderbilt

“When my client sent me to Summit One Vanderbilt (by KPF architects, who also designed Buffalo’s airport and courthouse), I immediately sensed this would take my career to new heights,” said Kim, who is hoping to come away with the highly esteemed award. “With epic views of Manhattan and infinite reflections in mirrored glass, this space takes you out of your comfort zone and inspires wonder. This nomination and hopefully win, launches me even more onto the international architectural photography scene. I’m beyond excited!”

While Kim has always had an interest in photography, and knew that it would lead her down the right professional paths, architectural photography was not her original consideration.

“When I first began my career in photography, architecture wasn’t even on my radar,” Kim mentioned. “Then John Doster, AIA called and hired me for my first architectural photoshoot: The House in the Woods. Michael DeLuca designed a contemporary space jetting out from an international style home in East Aurora.

House in the Woods – Michael DeLuca (formerly of Architectural Resources | Original design by Fred Houston (formerly of HHL Architects)

“Buffalo isn’t known for modern architecture so the fact that my very first job was to shoot the sleekest house in WNY was serendipitous and perhaps prognostic.”

Now Kim is hoping to walk away with an award that will not only help to elevate her career, it would also be a great win for Buffalo, her hometown.

“Since then I’ve been honored to be the photographer of award-winning architecture by many local architects. Buffalo has been and continues to be so good to me. And now this competition by +Architizer may open up even more doors.”

View Summit One Vanderbilt and vote here on Architizer in the Glass category.

Kim is also serving as a guest juror for Loop Design Awards this year alongside world-class figures in architecture and photography. She is the founder of Women Architectural Photographers.

Along with Kim, 201 Ellicott (CannonDesign) is a finalist in Architizer’s design awards, specifically in the Architecture + Color category. CannonDesign has been named a finalist for multiple Architizer A+ Awards.

Voting is open until Friday, May 27, 2022.