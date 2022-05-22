A Call To Action @ Men’s Headquarters

The outpouring of love and relief efforts continues to amaze in Buffalo, since the recent tragedy unfolded. From rallies to food procurement, the Buffalo community has stepped up to ensure that those in need are taken care of.

Dewitt Lee III, the owner of St. Brian Clothiers fine men’s wear, has embarked upon an initiative that provides free suits and ties to those who are are planning on attending any of the funerals. To that end, Lee has partnered up with community leaders to convert an empty storefront inside The Utica Business Center (11 E. Utica at Main Street) into a pop-up business called Men’s Headquarters.

The inspirational store is in place to provide a necessary service to those directly affected by the tragedy of the Tops Supermarket domestic terrorist attack. Not only will men be able to find free suits and ties to wear to the funerals (or an upcoming high school prom), the storefront seconds as a community outreach center, with special guest speakers, holistic healers, ministers, etc., who will help those who are reeling from the heavy burden.

Men’s Headquarters is a place full of encouragement, healing, and support for the men of Buffalo.

Through a partnership with the area’s police district, donations were left over the weekend while the space was being prepared. Beginning on Monday, May 23rd UNTIL Tuesday, May 24th, The Men’s Headquarters will be open from 10 am until 6 pm. Anyone in need, who plans to attend a funeral or an upcoming high school prom is invited to come and choose a free suit – and receive encouragement and support – during this difficult time.

Donations can be dropped off Monday, May 23rd UNTIL Tuesday, May 24th. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated which can be done through cash app $BuyBlackWNY.