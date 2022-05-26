Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Photo of a musician playing a guitar on stage
    Live Music

    2022 ‘Thursday & Main’ Concert Series

    One of downtown’s most anticipated live music series is kicking off on June 9 (5pm-8pm). Thursday & Main – the Buffalo Place-produced free outdoor summer series at Fountain Plaza will be exceptionally terrific this year, not only because of the band line-up, but also because Flint Kitchen + Bar is now open.

    This relatively new weekly concert series – presented by M&T Bank – is Buffalo Place’s answer to the beloved Thursday at the Square series, which relocated to the waterfront.

    Photo of a crowd of music fans

    Per usual, the “free and open-to-the-public happy hour” music series features a great cross-sections of music acts, starting with Ron Hawkins (of Lowest of the Low) as the season opener. The entire line-up is just as strong, with tons of crowd pleasers.

    Aside from the selection of music acts, and the happy hour atmosphere, the setting is second to none. It’s a slice of downtown life, with water features, seating arrangements, and a wonderful Main Street vibe. This is definitely something that we can all look forward to.

    Here’s the lineup of bands to check off on your calendar:

    • Thursday, June 9: Ron Hawkins (of Lowest of the Low) special guests Geno McManus & Zak Ward
    • Thursday, June 16: The Strictly Hip with special guest 77 Stone
    • Thursday, June 23: Handsome Jack with special guest Matt Smith’s Nervous System
    • Thursday, June 30: Willie Nile with special guest Leroy Townes
    • Thursday, July 7: Farrow with special guest David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam
    • Thursday, July 14: The Sheila Divine with special guest Potter’s Field
    • Thursday, July 21: Harvest SUMmer Jamfest: Johnny Nobody with special guest Roger Bryan & The Orphans, and TVMTN
    • Thursday, July 28: GROSH with special guest Erin Hoyle & The Constellations

    Thursday & Main is made possible with the generous support of our official sponsor family. The series is presented by M&T Bank and supported by Crowley Webb, Try-It Distributing, Big Ditch Brewing Company, The Buffalo News, National Grid, Lawley, Uber, Katz Americas, and Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

    Details on the season, may be found online at www.buffaloplace.com.

