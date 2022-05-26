Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    Photos of people browsing plants
    Gardening

    2022 CCE Erie Master Gardener Program Plant Sale

    This coming weekend is the plant sale that we’ve all been waiting for. Starting on Friday, CCE Erie Master Gardener Program’s 2022 Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale will get underway at First Presbyterian Church, One Symphony Circle. 

    The CCE Erie Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale is a perfect opportunity to buy great plants at great prices.

    If this show is anything like previous years, it’s going to be epic. Not only is the plant selection varied and affordable, CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers are on-hand to answer any questions about the plants, the ideal growing conditions, and some tricks of the trade. Not to mention that there could be no better backdrop that the exquisite church.

    Photo of the inside of the church filled with plants

    Aside from offering up this incredible plant sale, CCE Erie provides educational programming to county residents pertaining to:

    • 4-H Youth Development
    • Nutrition and Community Health
    • Agriculture and Food Systems
    • Environment, and Natural Resources
    • Sustainable Energy, and Climate Change
    • Consumer and Economic Vitality

    The sale includes a choice selection of sun and shade perennials, natives, herbs, annuals, shrubs, and vegetables from the gardens of CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers, as well as plants donated from area horticultural businesses: annuals, hanging baskets, and houseplants.

    CCE Erie Master Gardener Program’s 2022 Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale

    Friday, May 27, 8:30am – 3pm and Saturday, May 28, 8:30am – 2pm

    First Presbyterian Church, One Symphony Circle

    A fundraiser to support the educational and outreach programs of the CCE Erie Master Gardener

