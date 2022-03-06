Work Begins on School 78 Conversion Project

Governor Kathy Hochul was in town this week to announce that substantial rehabilitation work has begun at Buffalo’s former Public School 78 to transform the vacant building into 46 affordable apartments and space for community programs and services. The $19 million Olympic Avenue Apartments project has been in the works since 2018.

“We will continue to confront the housing crisis with projects like this that build high-quality affordable housing, improve the lives of residents, and strengthen neighborhoods,” Governor Hochul said. “Our investments in the sustainable redevelopment of vacant and underutilized historic buildings across the state continue to compliment well-planned revitalization and growth in cities like Buffalo. All New Yorkers deserve to live in healthy, affordable, and vibrant communities, and we will continue to take bold action to tackle the housing crisis and make the Empire State a more affordable place for all.”

Olympic Avenue Apartments is part of Governor Hochul’s sweeping plans to make housing more affordable, equitable, and stable. This year, the State is poised to reach the goal under its current Housing Plan of creating and preserving 100,000 affordable homes and has already exceeded the goal of creating 6,000 units with support services. Governor Hochul is building on this successful effort with a proposal for a new $25 billion, five-year Housing Plan that will create and preserve an additional 100,000 affordable homes across New York including 10,000 with support services.

Built in 1927, PS 78 is listed on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, and most recently housed a Montessori School. The city of Buffalo selected CDS Monarch to redevelop the building as affordable housing. The school’s auditorium will become a community center where local nonprofits will provide services and programs targeted to residents, surrounding neighborhoods and community members.

The project will create 43 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments. Eight apartments will be set aside and specially constructed to accommodate people with physical disabilities. All apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

Essential work includes installing a new roof with green features, new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire alarm systems, new furnaces with cooling coils and split system condensing units located on the roof, and energy efficient doors, windows and storm windows throughout. The planned work for the 1.8-acre site includes the addition of new sidewalks, a stormwater system, site lighting, a new playground and native landscaping, and a community garden,

Each apartment will be equipped with all Energy Star or equivalent appliances, energy efficient lighting, and water-saving plumbing fixtures. The development will provide free Wi-Fi, giving each resident a unique Wi-Fi network, available in their apartment as well as anywhere in the building, along with 24/7 IT management on-call services.

Additional amenities include a community room with a kitchen, computer room and exercise rooms, storage space, and laundry facilities on the first and third floors. There will also be a dedicated patio with benches and picnic tables for outdoor gatherings.

State financing for the Olympic Avenue Apartments includes Low Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate $9.6 million in equity and $2.4 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation allocated federal and state Historic Tax Credits that will generate $5.4 million in equity. Empire State Development awarded $500,000 from the Better Buffalo Fund and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will provide $46,000 in support.

Silvestri Architects designed the reuse plan.