Vendor Alert: The 2022 Market at Graycliff

Could there be a more diving venue to host a summer market than Graycliff? For the fifth year, the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed summer home of Isabelle and Darwin Martin will be home to a fabulous market series, scheduled to take place on Thursdays in August and September.

Currently, organizers are looking for marketeers to take part in the seasonal marketplace, which features goodies that include homemade baked goods, specialty food items, locally produced wine, cider, and mead, along with quality handmade crafts.

In 2022, there is a focus on ‘naturally healthy,’ with locally grown farmed goods, as well as produce grown in Graycliff’s very own historic vegetable garden! People may not be aware that Graycliff features a historic vegetable garden that is ripe for the picking. It’s just another reason that this local landmark is so esteemed. It’s also another one of the draws that makes a trip to this roadside architectural attraction so special.

“The Market is a Producer-Only market, meaning that the re-selling of items is not permitted. All products must be made by the vendors themselves. The Market at Graycliff supports local vendors who help build and strengthen local economies. All products sold at Market must also be produced within the eight counties of Western New York.” – Graycliff

Opening day for the Market is Thursday, August 4, 2022 and ends on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Hours are from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, rain or shine. This year the Market will be concentrated on Graycliff’s historic tennis court, with vendors also set up along the historic approach to the houses.

Visitors to the Market at Graycliff are invited to self-tour the main floor of the newly-restored main house for $10.

Food trucks are also invited to participate in the Market.

Interested vendors are invited to contact Janice Worobec, Marketing and Events Coordinator, at jworobec@graycliffestate.org or 716-947-9217 by May 1, 2022.

Graycliff | 6472 Old Lake Shore Rd. | P.O. Box 823 | Derby, NY 14047 | (716) 947-9217 | info@graycliffestate.org