THE CHILDREN presented by Red Thread Theatre on the New Phoenix stage is the right play for a Covid-weary audience

THE BASICS: THE CHILDREN, a play by Lucy Kirkwood, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring Eileen Dugan, Josephine Hogan, and Peter Palmisano, presented by Red Thread Theatre, on stage at the New Phoenix Theatre, runs through March 26, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 pm. (Thursdays are “pay what you can.”) The New Phoenix Theatre is at 95 Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201 newphoenixtheatre.org 716-853-1334 email to newphnxtheatre@aol.com Proof of vaccination and masks required. Runtime: 100 minutes without intermission.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: The play (inspired by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear explosion in Japan) finds married couple Hazel (Josephine Hogan) and Robin (Peter Palmisano), two retired nuclear physicists, hunkering down in a remote cottage on the coast of Britain. There has been a tsunami and the nearby nuclear power station has been compromised. The couple is visited by Rose (Eileen Dugan) an old friend and former worker at the plant, who like Hazel and Robin, is also a nuclear physicist.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: The entire play takes place in a realistic kitchen set with one table and two doors, one to some unseen bedrooms and a finicky toilet and another door to the outside which, when open, allows us to hear the sound of the nearby crashing surf. The play doesn’t quite fit the traditional “kitchen sink realism” mold in that the characters are not disaffected angry young men living in squalor. However, we quickly learn that Hazel and Robin are in that cottage because their farm is now inside a hot zone of radiation following the nuclear power plant accident.

They eat food cold to save energy, listen to a hand crank-powered radio, store hot water in a thermos to make tea, and put up with rolling blackouts.

They eat food cold to save energy, listen to a hand crank-powered radio, store hot water in a thermos to make tea, and put up with rolling blackouts. So, even though they are not young, they are angry and alienated and are surely not enjoying the retirement that they thought was going to be theirs. Isolated and distanced the married couple is just getting along when an old friend visits the cottage and provides the catalyst that reveals deep rifts between husband and wife.

This play is right for our times following the recent two years of lockdowns, social isolation, quarantining, and living with a constant threat of death from an unseen malignant force. These days, for us, it’s a variant of the Coronavirus. In the play, it’s radiation poisoning. Dying from either is extremely unpleasant, everyone knows it, and they do try to take precautions. Or do they?

This play is right for our times following the recent two years of lockdowns, social isolation, quarantining, and living with a constant threat of death from an unseen malignant force.

It would be hard to find a more accomplished trio than Hogan, Dugan, and Palmisano with decades of experience between them. It was so wonderful to just sit back and let the professionals take over. Compliments to director Robert Waterhouse, especially for the blocking. In a play, people have to move. Even if “in real life” we might sit at a table for a few hours, that would make for pretty dull theater. And why would any director give up physical ways to portray emotions, changes in point of view, or just topic changes. The trick is to make those movements seem organic, necessary, and natural. And, through little bits of stage business such as making tea, making a salad, eating, going out to grab a smoke the very small stage seems bigger and the characters come to life.

And a big theater community thank you must go to Richard Lambert, Executive Director of the New Phoenix Theater and also to his board, who have lent their stage to several smaller or fledgling production companies, including Argyle Road Production Company, First Look Buffalo, Post Industrial Productions, Red Thread Theatre, Second Generation Theatre, Subversive Theater, and I’m probably forgetting a few more.

Both the production and the play are of high caliber and I would make a real effort to attend.

UP NEXT: WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? by Edward Albee, April 28 to May 28.

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. A dreadful play, a highly flawed production, or both. Unless there is some compelling reason for you to attend (i.e. you are the parent of someone who is in it), give this show a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the production is pretty far off base, or the play itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to the theater, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good night at the theater. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the production and the play are of high caliber. If the genre/content is up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Comedies that leave you weak with laughter, dramas that really touch the heart. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!