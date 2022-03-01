Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Survey: Utilization of Delaware Park Ring Road, Moving Forward

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has released a survey asking people whether they want to see cars back on the Ring Road track in the future. The survey will help the City of Buffalo to decide what steps to take next.

In the past, Ring Road has allowed drivers to operate their cars on sections of the same track as joggers, pedestrians, cyclists, etc. The Conservancy stated that “data gathered through this survey will assist the City of Buffalo in determining the most appropriate course of action in setting long term guidelines for the use of the Ring Road.”

The potential closure of Ring Road to automobiles would create more of a park-like setting, although there will certainly be pushback from people who are accustomed to driving to park amenities along the track.

Now that the pandemic is winding down, the question is: How has the covid-related closure of Delaware Park ring road affected the park and park users? And is there an opportunity to re-envision Ring Road, or keep it business as usual?

As you complete the survey, the following maps of Delaware Park may be helpful.

Download/view PDFs maps

Take the survey

