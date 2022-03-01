Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, March 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

March 2022

Buffalo Area Venues

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835

March 3 – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

March 4 – A Comedy Show at Babeville

March 8 – Silver Arrow Band

March 11 – 77 Stone

March 12 – Oshima Brothers

March 19 – Patton Oswalt live in Asbury Hall

March 20 – The Midnight w/ NIGHTLY

March 24 – Buffalo Chamber Players at Asbury Hall: Bach

March 27 – Jukebox the Ghost

March 29 – Sean Rowe w/ Matt Fowler

Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

March 4 – Sophistafunk & Organ Fairchild

March 5 – The Smiths vs. The Cure Dance Party

March 8 – Doyle w/ Salem’s Childe

March 11 – Canetis EP Release Party w/ Marquee Grand, Cooler, Grace Greenan, and Pr0 Social

March 13 – Sports w/ J Ember

March 15 – Armchair Boogie

March 18 – The Town Pants

March 19 – Start Making Sense – A Tribute to The Talking Heads

March 21 – Mark Lettieri

March 24 – Mardi Gras Mambo ft. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Cha’s w/ Organ Fairchild

March 25 – Philadelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John

March 26 – Workingman’s Dead

March 29 – The Soul Rebels w/ Chuckie Campbell

March 30 – Orgy w/ September Mourning

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

March 3 – SUBTRONICS: The Fractal Tour

March 13 – Manchester Orchestra: The Million Masks of God Tour

March 16 – Ministry – The Industrial Strength Tour feat. Melvins & Corrosion of Conformity

March 18 – REZZ Spiral Tour

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

March 3 – Rocky LaPorte

March 4-6 – D.L. Hughley

March 9 – Stand-Up 101 Graduation Showcase

March 10 – We Ain’t Done Wild’n Yet – Jay “Lil JJ” Lewis + Mope Williams

March 11 – Alingon Mitra

March 12 – Matt McCusker

March 17 – Casey Frey

March 18-20 – Pete Correale

March 23 – Bad Meat Tour

March 24-26 – Steve Rannazzisi

March 27 – Eric Neumann

March 31 – April 1 – Bobcat Goldthwait

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

March 2 – Surfbort

March 4 – Villa Maria College DJ Takeover

March 5 – Mardi Gras Party: Pine Fever/Brass Machine/Blac Rabbit/Stationwagon/Glam Vamps/Drop D

March 6 – The Tossers

March 7 – Deal’s Gone Slack, Stop the Presses, The Abruptors

March 10 – String Machine / Caracara / Carpool

March 11 – Johnny Nobody 21st bday/TVMTN/The Isolators

March 12 – Brookhaven, Tokyo Monsters, PMilly, and Zeni

March 16 – A Wilhelm Scream

March 17 – The Red Pears

March 18 – The Long Cold Dark with Diceros and Eyes Of The Blind

March 19 – Judas Priestess, Iron Fist, Fox 45

March 21 – Extinction AD, Rhythm Of Fear, Pissing Match, World on Fire

March 26 – Del Paxton Peace Talks(PA) Male Patterns (ALBANY) Contestor

March 30 – Lydia Can’t Breathe, City of the Weak, West Side Samurai

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

March 1 – Mardi Gras 2022 with Chevon Davis, the Stripteasers, Pine Fever, 12/8 Path Band

March 2 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

March 3 – The 7 Songs of Bob Dylan

March 4 – 8th Annual Lou Reed Birthday Tribute Show

March 5 – Tough Old Bird (full band) w/ West Ferry, M.T. Lakes, Philip Stephen

March 9 – Davey Harris / Zach Gerken / Hello London

March 10 – Stress Dolls / Voice of Dissent / Heart of the Dog

March 11 – Someday Maybe Band

March 12 – Maufrey w/ Bobby & The Pedestrians

March 14 – Happy Hour w/ Susan Peters Jazz Band

March 16 – Andy and Taylor HSK duo; Jungle Steve / The Farewells / Paul Howard

March 18 – coral collapse / Hundred Plus Club / Aye Karou / Eugene Palmer

March 19 – Baked Shrimp w/ Tortoise Forest & Ancient Spaceship

March 20 – St. Patrick’s Day w/ Shaky Stage

March 21 – Happy Hour w/ Leigh Stoner & Company

March 23 – Alex McArthur Quartet

March 25 – Boy Jr. / Johnny & the Man Kids / Infinity Meter

March 28 – Happy Hour w/ Jack Freeze

March 30 – Chris Squier / tuesday nite / TK Lipps

March 31 – Nietzsche’s Hip Hop Night

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

March 4 – Bossanova Night

March 5 – Joe Beard & Jony James 7PM; 9:30PM

March 10 – PAUSA Pairings – Foods from the Caribbean Islands

March 11 – The Hot Club of Buffalo

March 12 – Mary Ramsey in Concert

March 18 – Bobby Militello Quartet – A Birthday Bash!

March 19 – Wordism – Spring Forward with Words

March 26 – Nixon . Croft & Goretti

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

March 26 – Stemm w/s/g His Name Was Yesterday and Thom Conde Project

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

March 1 – THE REGRETTES, KISSISSIPPI

March 3 – LAURA JANE GRACE, LANDE HEKT, WILD ONCE

March 4 – Between the Buried and Me

March 8 – End

March 11 – Deafhaven

March 15 – The Dangerous Summer

March 17 – Crowbar

March 21 – Real Friends

March 25 – Baauer

March 27 – Escape From The Zoo, Public Serpents

Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

March 2 – The Shootouts

March 12 – Harvest & Rust “A Tribute to Neil Young”

March 15 – Wishbone Ash 50th Anniversary Tour 2022

March 18 – John Papa Gros Band – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA series

March 19 – Dee Ann “The Next Chapter” 8pm $20 Proceeds to Benefit The William Tompkins Scholastic Fund

March 20 – Bruce Katz Band

March 25 – Nektar

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

March 4: Live on Chandler: Tim Britt Band

March 5: Live on Chandler: Gimme Gimme with Evil Empire

March 11: Live on Chandler: UnCovered

March 12: Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw

March 18: Live on Chandler: Joey Donohue

March 19: Live on Chandler: O’Bracca Irish Band; Live on Chandler: Super-Tugger

March 25: Live on Chandler: Breakaway

March 26: Live on Chandler: Max & Sonny Moscato Benefitting Rock Autism

March 27: Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch with your host Keke Velasquez-Lord

Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860

March 4 – CODA: The Music Of Led Zeppelin

March 5 – Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band w/s/g Sicard Hollow

March 6 – Ladies First Jazz

March 10 – Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers w/s/g Rockabilly Steve & BR3

March 11 – Pastmasters

March 12 – 9th Annual Lawyers for The Arts

March 18 – Tommy Castro and the Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour

March 22 – Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre and Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour

March 25-26 – Tab Benoit 25th; 26th

March 27 – Elton Rohn

March 31 – Mike Zito Band & Albert Castiglia Band Blood Brothers Tour

Rochester Area Venues

Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964

March 4 –Bonobo with Jordan Rakei

March 17 – The Wonder Years with Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face

March 30 – Black Tiger Sex Machine with Kai Wachi, Vampa, Hairitage

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

March 4 – REMINISCE – First Fridays 90’s Era Reggae, R&B and Hip Hop

March 5 – Into the Now

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Bash with Honey & Vinegar

March 24 – HEADMASTER’S BALL: Trouvaille Quintet & Painted Birds

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

March 4 – The Regular Crowd Billy Joel Tribute Band

March 5 – Something Else

March 6 – Rattlesnake Rosie’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Release Event

March 9 – Jukebox Militia

March 10 – Judah

March 11 – Matt Stephens – Friday Acoustic Sunset Sessions; Brass Taxi

March 12 – The Remakes

March 17 – Barn Salt

March 18 – Brian and Katy Eberts Acoustic Sunset Sessions; Who’s That

March 19 – Mr. Mustard

March 24 – B42K

March 25 – Tyler Norton – Friday Acoustic Sunset Sessions; Dial Up

March 30 – Appetite for Voltage

March 31 – Steve Barlotta’s All Star Jam

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

March 4 – Kara Fink

March 5 – JB & Joyous Noise

March 11 – Blü

March 12 – Some Ska Band

March 18 – The Uptown Groove

March 19 – Women Roc: Celebrating Women in Music

March 24 – AfroHORN: presented by Bop Shop Records

March 25 – Dean Keller’s Soul Jazz Joint

March 26 – Laura Dubin Quintet presents: Tribute to Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet

March 30 – Tempest

March 31 – Stick Men: Presented by Bop Shop Records

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

March 4 – Obscura w/ Abysmal Dawn, Vale Of Pnath, ​& Interlooper

March 7 – Dark Tranquility w/ Kataklysm & Nailed To Obscurity

March 12 – ​Defeated Sanity

March 15 – Summer Salt w/ Renata Zeiguer & John Myrtle

March 18 – Judus Priestess

March 19 – Battery “The Masters Of Metallica” Tribute

March 26 – Mike Harty Memorial Show w/ Poison The Prophet, Million Miles From Broadway, & Caustic Method

March 30 – Attack Attack w/ Conquer Divide, Until I Wake, ​& Across The White Water Tower

March 31 – Polaris & Like Moths To Flame w/ Alpha Wolf & Invent Animate

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

March 4 – Into the Harbor Farewell Show

March 6 – Denim & Black Party – Just For Us – 50 Plus

March 9 – Rockin’ the Cause

March 11 – Wicked “The Last American Rock Band” Album Release Party

March 12 – Levitation Jones

March 17 – St. Paddy’s Day Rave with Risik

March 19 – Signal < Noise Presents: Move D

March 25 – The Wailers

March 26 – Integrity with Vomit Forth, Soma Slumber, Deal With God

March 30 – The Weakest Among the East Tour with Wormhole, Party Cannon & Flub + Local Tea

