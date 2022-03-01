Soundcheck | Venue Round-Up, March 2022

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month and will feature local comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.
March 2022
Buffalo Area Venues
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-3835
March 3 – Ladysmith Black Mambazo
March 4 – A Comedy Show at Babeville
March 8 – Silver Arrow Band
March 11 – 77 Stone
March 12 – Oshima Brothers
March 19 – Patton Oswalt live in Asbury Hall
March 20 – The Midnight w/ NIGHTLY
March 24 – Buffalo Chamber Players at Asbury Hall: Bach
March 27 – Jukebox the Ghost
March 29 – Sean Rowe w/ Matt Fowler
Buffalo Ironworks – 49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893
March 4 – Sophistafunk & Organ Fairchild
March 5 – The Smiths vs. The Cure Dance Party
March 8 – Doyle w/ Salem’s Childe
March 11 – Canetis EP Release Party w/ Marquee Grand, Cooler, Grace Greenan, and Pr0 Social
March 13 – Sports w/ J Ember
March 15 – Armchair Boogie
March 18 – The Town Pants
March 19 – Start Making Sense – A Tribute to The Talking Heads
March 21 – Mark Lettieri
March 24 – Mardi Gras Mambo ft. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Cha’s w/ Organ Fairchild
March 25 – Philadelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John
March 26 – Workingman’s Dead
March 29 – The Soul Rebels w/ Chuckie Campbell
March 30 – Orgy w/ September Mourning
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
March 3 – SUBTRONICS: The Fractal Tour
March 13 – Manchester Orchestra: The Million Masks of God Tour
March 16 – Ministry – The Industrial Strength Tour feat. Melvins & Corrosion of Conformity
March 18 – REZZ Spiral Tour
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
March 3 – Rocky LaPorte
March 4-6 – D.L. Hughley
March 9 – Stand-Up 101 Graduation Showcase
March 10 – We Ain’t Done Wild’n Yet – Jay “Lil JJ” Lewis + Mope Williams
March 11 – Alingon Mitra
March 12 – Matt McCusker
March 17 – Casey Frey
March 18-20 – Pete Correale
March 23 – Bad Meat Tour
March 24-26 – Steve Rannazzisi
March 27 – Eric Neumann
March 31 – April 1 – Bobcat Goldthwait
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
March 2 – Surfbort
March 4 – Villa Maria College DJ Takeover
March 5 – Mardi Gras Party: Pine Fever/Brass Machine/Blac Rabbit/Stationwagon/Glam Vamps/Drop D
March 6 – The Tossers
March 7 – Deal’s Gone Slack, Stop the Presses, The Abruptors
March 10 – String Machine / Caracara / Carpool
March 11 – Johnny Nobody 21st bday/TVMTN/The Isolators
March 12 – Brookhaven, Tokyo Monsters, PMilly, and Zeni
March 16 – A Wilhelm Scream
March 17 – The Red Pears
March 18 – The Long Cold Dark with Diceros and Eyes Of The Blind
March 19 – Judas Priestess, Iron Fist, Fox 45
March 21 – Extinction AD, Rhythm Of Fear, Pissing Match, World on Fire
March 26 – Del Paxton Peace Talks(PA) Male Patterns (ALBANY) Contestor
March 30 – Lydia Can’t Breathe, City of the Weak, West Side Samurai
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
March 1 – Mardi Gras 2022 with Chevon Davis, the Stripteasers, Pine Fever, 12/8 Path Band
March 2 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
March 3 – The 7 Songs of Bob Dylan
March 4 – 8th Annual Lou Reed Birthday Tribute Show
March 5 – Tough Old Bird (full band) w/ West Ferry, M.T. Lakes, Philip Stephen
March 9 – Davey Harris / Zach Gerken / Hello London
March 10 – Stress Dolls / Voice of Dissent / Heart of the Dog
March 11 – Someday Maybe Band
March 12 – Maufrey w/ Bobby & The Pedestrians
March 14 – Happy Hour w/ Susan Peters Jazz Band
March 16 – Andy and Taylor HSK duo; Jungle Steve / The Farewells / Paul Howard
March 18 – coral collapse / Hundred Plus Club / Aye Karou / Eugene Palmer
March 19 – Baked Shrimp w/ Tortoise Forest & Ancient Spaceship
March 20 – St. Patrick’s Day w/ Shaky Stage
March 21 – Happy Hour w/ Leigh Stoner & Company
March 23 – Alex McArthur Quartet
March 25 – Boy Jr. / Johnny & the Man Kids / Infinity Meter
March 28 – Happy Hour w/ Jack Freeze
March 30 – Chris Squier / tuesday nite / TK Lipps
March 31 – Nietzsche’s Hip Hop Night
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
March 4 – Bossanova Night
March 5 – Joe Beard & Jony James 7PM; 9:30PM
March 10 – PAUSA Pairings – Foods from the Caribbean Islands
March 11 – The Hot Club of Buffalo
March 12 – Mary Ramsey in Concert
March 18 – Bobby Militello Quartet – A Birthday Bash!
March 19 – Wordism – Spring Forward with Words
March 26 – Nixon . Croft & Goretti
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
March 26 – Stemm w/s/g His Name Was Yesterday and Thom Conde Project
Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
March 1 – THE REGRETTES, KISSISSIPPI
March 3 – LAURA JANE GRACE, LANDE HEKT, WILD ONCE
March 4 – Between the Buried and Me
March 8 – End
March 11 – Deafhaven
March 15 – The Dangerous Summer
March 17 – Crowbar
March 21 – Real Friends
March 25 – Baauer
March 27 – Escape From The Zoo, Public Serpents
Sportsmens Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
March 2 – The Shootouts
March 12 – Harvest & Rust “A Tribute to Neil Young”
March 15 – Wishbone Ash 50th Anniversary Tour 2022
March 18 – John Papa Gros Band – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA series
March 19 – Dee Ann “The Next Chapter” 8pm $20 Proceeds to Benefit The William Tompkins Scholastic Fund
March 20 – Bruce Katz Band
March 25 – Nektar
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
March 4: Live on Chandler: Tim Britt Band
March 5: Live on Chandler: Gimme Gimme with Evil Empire
March 11: Live on Chandler: UnCovered
March 12: Live on Chandler: Rabbit Jaw
March 18: Live on Chandler: Joey Donohue
March 19: Live on Chandler: O’Bracca Irish Band; Live on Chandler: Super-Tugger
March 25: Live on Chandler: Breakaway
March 26: Live on Chandler: Max & Sonny Moscato Benefitting Rock Autism
March 27: Buffalo’s Original Drag Brunch with your host Keke Velasquez-Lord
Tralf Music Hall – 602 Main St. Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2860
March 4 – CODA: The Music Of Led Zeppelin
March 5 – Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band w/s/g Sicard Hollow
March 6 – Ladies First Jazz
March 10 – Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers w/s/g Rockabilly Steve & BR3
March 11 – Pastmasters
March 12 – 9th Annual Lawyers for The Arts
March 18 – Tommy Castro and the Painkillers 30th Anniversary Tour
March 22 – Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre and Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour
March 25-26 – Tab Benoit 25th; 26th
March 27 – Elton Rohn
March 31 – Mike Zito Band & Albert Castiglia Band Blood Brothers Tour
Rochester Area Venues
Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964
March 4 –Bonobo with Jordan Rakei
March 17 – The Wonder Years with Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face
March 30 – Black Tiger Sex Machine with Kai Wachi, Vampa, Hairitage
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
March 4 – REMINISCE – First Fridays 90’s Era Reggae, R&B and Hip Hop
March 5 – Into the Now
March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Bash with Honey & Vinegar
March 24 – HEADMASTER’S BALL: Trouvaille Quintet & Painted Birds
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
March 4 – The Regular Crowd Billy Joel Tribute Band
March 5 – Something Else
March 6 – Rattlesnake Rosie’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Release Event
March 9 – Jukebox Militia
March 10 – Judah
March 11 – Matt Stephens – Friday Acoustic Sunset Sessions; Brass Taxi
March 12 – The Remakes
March 17 – Barn Salt
March 18 – Brian and Katy Eberts Acoustic Sunset Sessions; Who’s That
March 19 – Mr. Mustard
March 24 – B42K
March 25 – Tyler Norton – Friday Acoustic Sunset Sessions; Dial Up
March 30 – Appetite for Voltage
March 31 – Steve Barlotta’s All Star Jam
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
March 4 – Kara Fink
March 5 – JB & Joyous Noise
March 11 – Blü
March 12 – Some Ska Band
March 18 – The Uptown Groove
March 19 – Women Roc: Celebrating Women in Music
March 24 – AfroHORN: presented by Bop Shop Records
March 25 – Dean Keller’s Soul Jazz Joint
March 26 – Laura Dubin Quintet presents: Tribute to Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet
March 30 – Tempest
March 31 – Stick Men: Presented by Bop Shop Records
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
March 4 – Obscura w/ Abysmal Dawn, Vale Of Pnath, & Interlooper
March 7 – Dark Tranquility w/ Kataklysm & Nailed To Obscurity
March 12 – Defeated Sanity
March 15 – Summer Salt w/ Renata Zeiguer & John Myrtle
March 18 – Judus Priestess
March 19 – Battery “The Masters Of Metallica” Tribute
March 26 – Mike Harty Memorial Show w/ Poison The Prophet, Million Miles From Broadway, & Caustic Method
March 30 – Attack Attack w/ Conquer Divide, Until I Wake, & Across The White Water Tower
March 31 – Polaris & Like Moths To Flame w/ Alpha Wolf & Invent Animate
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
March 4 – Into the Harbor Farewell Show
March 6 – Denim & Black Party – Just For Us – 50 Plus
March 9 – Rockin’ the Cause
March 11 – Wicked “The Last American Rock Band” Album Release Party
March 12 – Levitation Jones
March 17 – St. Paddy’s Day Rave with Risik
March 19 – Signal < Noise Presents: Move D
March 25 – The Wailers
March 26 – Integrity with Vomit Forth, Soma Slumber, Deal With God
March 30 – The Weakest Among the East Tour with Wormhole, Party Cannon & Flub + Local Tea
