Second Generation Theatre Presents Constellations at Shea’s Smith Theatre

Second Generation Theatre (SGT) is back for its second show of the year with Nick Payne’s Constellations running from March 11- 26 at the Shea’s Smith Theatre.

After 2 years of postponement, the crew at SGT is thrilled to bring this story of star-crossed lovers to life. The play follows two people who meet by chance encounter and explores a multitude of different variations of how their life together can go. This uniquely structured play allows the audience to imagine all possibilities in a relationship and discovers how every small decision made in life multiplies into several thousand other decisions. Director Michael Wachowiak shared,

We get to see what their relationship looks like if they meet and he does stay over the first night or he doesn’t, or they date for a little while and one of them cheats on each other, how do they react? You will laugh and you’ll cry because again, that’s living life- you have incredible moments, and you have moments of great pain and understanding.

SGT is a company that prides itself on offering patrons a unique blend of new and familiar titles that offer them opportunities to stretch their expectations of what the theatre can be, and this play is sure to do just that. Electric duo and stars of this performance, Chris Avery and Kristen Bentley both share the excitement for exploring their character’s development throughout the infinite possibilities of the play’s plot.

“It’s very hard to summarize these characters because we get to see so many different sides of them. And so, at the end of the day, it’s a love story, but it happens a lot like life where you have so many possibilities in front of you with every choice you make,” says Bentley

“It’s a play about possibilities. It’s a play about time. It’s a play about being present, deliberate, and the simplicity and elegance of the human experience and consciousness. The hope is that audiences leave with having had a touchstone to what is most important to them and their relationships; friends, families, and lovers,” adds Avery.

The production offers a unique opportunity to blend science and theatre, one that led SGT to connect with the Science and Art Cabaret sponsored by Hallwalls UB. SGT’s Artistic Director Kelly Copps shares,

“We’re thrilled to be able to team up with them and feature a post-show panel discussion on March 19th. Professor Will Kinney will be explaining the string theory behind the show, and we’ll have an opportunity to examine it and discuss fact vs theatrical license. It’s going to be fascinating.”

Full Schedule:

Friday, March 11, 7:30 pm

Saturday, March 12, 8:00 pm Young Professionals Night, sponsored by Evans Bank

Sunday, March 13, 2:00 pm

Thursday, March 17, 7:30 pm

Friday, March 18, 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 19, 8:00 pm Free post-show Panel Discussion!

Sunday, March 20, 2:00 pm

Thursday, March 24, 7:30 pm

Friday, March 25, 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 26, 8:00 pm

Where: Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202

Tickets: General Admission $30, Seniors $25, Students $15.

Box Office: (716)508-7480 to purchase by phone or www.sheas.org/performances/constellations

Second Generation Theatre Company (SGT) creates and presents quality theatre in Buffalo, N.Y. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kristin Bentley and Artistic Director Kelly Copps as well as a 12-member Board of Directors, SGT’s mission is to provide a collaborative environment for the development and production of plays and musicals.

For more information and photos, visit www.secondgenerationtheatre.com.

