Review: Pride and Prejudice @ Kavinoky Theatre

The Basics: The Kavinoky Theatre is back, after another pandemic break, with a play version of Jane Austen’s beloved classic. This adaptation, by Kate Hamill, features a cast of eight, with all but the main romantic leads doubling up, to accommodate the large scale of the undertaking. Kristen Tripp Kelley directs. Performances continue weekends through March 27. P&P runs approximately 2 ½ hours with its single intermission.

Thumbnail Sketch: Lizzy Bennet, her sisters and her cohort play The Mating Game in Regency Era England. The glib, outspoken Lizzy is determined to resist marriage. But can she, when the handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly irritating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at almost every turn?

The Play and the Production: Adapter Hamill has retained the time period and all the major plot points but added in a generous helping of “big” and goofy elements, presumably to give the piece more of a modern feel. The result: a curious hybrid. Think Jane Austen meets the Marx Brothers. I will say that the farther the play went in the “big” and goofy direction, the less thrilled I was with it. Others in the audience, laughing hard and harder, were obviously of a different mind-set!

The large cast is generally quite able, although some of the younger players do have volume and diction problems. A particular shout out to Chris Brandjes, who grounds us happily in Austen-land as the crusty Mr. Bennet. Diane Dibernardo is also most pleasing as the whimpering, conspiratorial Mrs. Bennet.

Gabriella McKinley and Ben Michael Moran play the main romantic leads well, but I would like to see some inner fire from them. Lizzy and Mr. Darcy need to “own” the show more than this pair do. In the “male actors playing women” category, the award goes to Jake Albarella as the dumpy, dopey Bennet daughter, Mary. He’s really very funny.

The production is generally up to snuff, though no one element shines out particularly. David King’s unit set is not stunning but it is very functional, and there are some interesting bits of music from Geoffrey Tocin. Robert Cooke provides a few pleasing dance segments. Director Kelley keeps everything moving along in jolly fashion.

This is certainly not “your grandmother’s Pride and Prejudice” as the promotional blurb states, but it is an interesting take, and shines some fresh light on the role of women in society (then and now). Unless you are an absolute purist, you should consider giving this one a shot.

Lead image: Diane Dibernardo, Chris Brandjes, Ben Moran, Gabriella McKinley, Jacob Albarella, Lissette DeJesus

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. A dreadful play, a highly flawed production, or both. Unless there is some really compelling reason for you to attend (i.e. you are the parent of someone who is in it), give this show a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the production is pretty far off base, or the play itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to the theater, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good night at the theater. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the production and the play are of high caliber. If the genre/content are up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Comedies that leave you weak with laughter, dramas that really touch the heart. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!