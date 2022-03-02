Queen City Traveling Market heads to Seneca One Tower

Buffalo’s one and only traveling market is heading to Seneca One on Saturday, March 5. The Queen City Traveling Market kicked off earlier this year, and has since paid multiple visits to pop-up destinations throughout the city. Founded by Snowy Owl Kombucha & Tea, Fresh Fix, and Buffalo Artisan Food Traders, the market has become an indispensable community resource during the pandemic. It has also become a mainstay in Buffalo’s ever-diversifying and culturally significant DIY/makers market landscape.

Now, the seasonal Queen City Traveling Market is heading to one of the region’s most celebrated locales – Seneca One Tower, where it will showcase local makers, artists, farmers, and small-business owners. Previously, the market has paid visits to sites that include Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, The Barrel Factory, Becker Farms, and Larkinville.

Visiting the market is an ideal way to meet numerous marketeers, DIY makers, and pop-up players that we have been featuring over the last few weeks, including JB’s BakeShop, Pour & Penchant, and Copper & Steel Buffalo. Plus, there are plenty of others that will be making special appearances, such as Dottie’s Lemonade and Penelope’s Treats.

Goods at the market range from delicious handmade foods (pierogi, popcorn, jam, pickles and sweets) to apothecary items, paintings, jewelry, unique vintage clothing, and locally made coffee, tea, tinctures, and wine.

“The market is an opportunity to donate to WNYorkers in need, to keep your dollars local, shop green, support local farmers and artisans, and empower small business owners to grow and support each other.” – Tara Sasiadek, owner of Snowy Owl Kombucha & Tea

Attendees to the market also have an opportunity to support the WNY Food Shuttle – so be sure to bring a couple of canned goods along… food that you think people-in-need would really appreciate.

WNY Food Shuttle & The Queen City Traveling Market

A Celebration of Local Artisans: Food Drive + Indoor Market

Saturday, March 5, 2022

10am-2pm

Seneca One, 1 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Free to all, with free street parking available

Facebook Event Page