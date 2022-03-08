Opening Reception of Project 431 Art Shop

A number of artists are in the process of opening a new show at 431 Ellicott Street – the gallery space next to Fitz Books and Waffles. Called Project 431, the artists displaying their works include Jonathan Bishop, DJ Carr, Robert Harris, Kyla Kegler, Phillip Kuznicki, and Sufana Wajed.

This new space, adjoining Fitz, has become a desirable venue for artists who are looking to pop-up in places that are not considered traditional gallery spaces. Since it initially came onto the scene, it has been temporarily home to The Space Between (by UB Arts Collaboratory), Eat Off Art (orchestrated by Edreys and Alexa Wajed), and is now essentially being utilized as a gallery annex that plays off the book (and waffles) store.

Speaking of waffles, if you haven’t had a chance to try one of Aaron Bartley’s Liege waffles, you don’t know what you’re missing.

And if you’re planning on heading over to the opening reception of Project 431, be sure to take some time to stop by Realm, a few doors down.

“Join us for a toast at the opening reception of Project 431! This Friday, March 11, 6-9pm in the gallery next door to Fitz Books and Waffles 431 Ellicott St. Buffalo NY 14203. This will be the opening of a 6-month show/art shop of rotating work by: I will have some of my Value and Deep Fake series up this Friday, next to an intriguingly eclectic collection of works from my showing-mates.” – Kyla Kegler

