New Master Plan for City of Buffalo Parks

We all love our parks. They are one of the key components that make this city so wonderful to live in, and to visit. Unfortunately, over the years Buffalo’s parks have fallen into a state of decay. I’m not talking about tragic disruptive instances such as freeways running through our park settings (that’s an entirely different issue). I’m talking about parks like LaSalle (now Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park), which have been a mess for far too long. Or Schiller Park, which was once a neighborhood gem on the East Side. Name a park, and chances are that you will find some deep-rooted issues that have not been addressed. Even the Olmsted Parks could be better, although they are the shining stars of Buffalo’s park portfolio. There’s a lot of work to be done.

Roughly 90% of Buffalo residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park. The national average for the country’s hundred largest cities is 55%.

As a way to address the current state of the parks, Mayor Byron W. Brown, in conjunction with Trust for Public Land, and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, has unveiled a master plan for the City of Buffalo’s parks system. The project is a collaboration between the City of Buffalo, the University at Buffalo’s Regional Institute, and several major design firms.

“This plan not only protects Buffalo’s existing parks legacy, but lays the foundation for an equitable and inclusive parks system our residents will be able to enjoy for generations to come,” Mayor Brown said. “The pandemic reminded us how critical parks are to our quality of life. Now is the time to build on our nationally-recognized parks system by enhancing the year round experience in our existing parks, while also prioritizing investment in parks, trails and recreation spaces in our City’s historically underserved neighborhoods.”

The plan is the first new master plan for the City’s park system in over 30 years.

Taking a look at the new Buffalo Parks Plan Master Plan, it is exciting to think about the possibilities at hand, especially when we take a look at the parks throughout history. There was a time when our parks were nothing but first class. The city was built on a park system unlike anything else in the world. We took great pride in these open, equitable spaces… the way they looked, the way they functioned, and they way that we took care of them.

Each urban neighborhood is situated in close proximity to a park. These parks were once the epicenters of life, where social gatherings occurred – picnics, stickball games, concerts, etc. It all happened in the parks. And as they became neglected over time, they fell out of favor with residents, who stopped frequenting them as much.

Now, the charge is to make the parks (all parks) more equitable, by giving everyone a chance to enjoy them as they once did. By analyzing key data (proximity and access to parks and green spaces, physical inactivity, tree canopy, etc.) the City has been able to identify near- and term-opportunities that will help to get the parks back up to snuff, from safety issues to environmental advancements to public art initiatives.