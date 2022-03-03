Looking to launch a brilliant idea? Consider attending Buffalo Startup Weekend 2022

The Buffalo Startup community is inviting people who want to be part of the local start-up community, to collaborate and share their ideas at the upcoming 2022 Startup Weekend event.

The weekend-long event is an insightful look into Buffalo’s start-up culture. It’s also the next-best step towards bringing ideas to fruition. The organizers of Startup Weekend encourage anyone who has an idea to bring it to the table, upon which time there will be opportunities to meet other entrepreneurs, get valuable feedback, and even make pitches.

Have an idea or a problem but don’t know where to start?

“Startup Weekend is now in its 10th year here in Buffalo. I’ve found Startup Weekend is the perfect introduction to entrepreneurship,” said event organizer David Brenner, co-founder of Thimble. “For the cost of a weekend of your time and a ticket price to cover the cost of your meals, you get to try out building a business in a risk-free environment with the aid of mentors and coaches that have all already done it, right here in Buffalo. I first participated in 2014, and during that time I met my co-founder for Thimble.io, Oscar Pedroso, as well as the folks involved in Z80, 43N, LaunchNY, and the WNY Venture Association. I learned a great deal from the event and made many close friends, so much so that I have continued to volunteer as an organizer year after year. Many local startup founders got their start through this event and I would encourage anyone that wants to experience what it’s like to start a business or work at a startup to buy a ticket today and get involved.”

Buffalo Startup Weekend 2022

April 22-24

Seneca One | 1 Seneca Street | Buffalo, NY, 14203

Learn more and register at joinbootsector.com/buffalo-startup-weekend

What do you need to bring?

Lots of energy! You’ll pitch your own idea or listen to others, then vote on the most interesting ideas and form teams with diverse skill sets. You can come with friends, but you’ll get the full experience if you participate in separate teams. Remember, it’s all about the team.

Your idea should be something you have not previously worked on. The idea you pitch and the problem you set out to solve can span social, educational, financial, environmental, or other issues. Over the course of the weekend you’ll be challenged to create a prototype of your MVP, or minimum viable product, that fits the needs of your target customer. You’ll get feedback, iterate, and likely pivot your approach entirely! Important: You cannot have worked previously on your idea.

Buffalo startup weekend is for the dreamers, the builders, the adventurous. For those who strive to see their visions go from idea to reality.