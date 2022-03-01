Locus Shop brings holistic healing to Kaisertown

A couple of months ago, we reported that ACME Cabinet Company had found a new home in Kaisertown, in the Christ & Naiderek building (circa 1848). That relocation to Kaisertown equates to a significant anchor within the commercial community.

And now, we are seeing another key development taking place in Kaisertown. Brittany and Mark Mez are in the process of opening Locus Shop at 1840 Clinton Street. Brittany, from Rochester, and Mark, from Cheektowaga, have both found the perfect home for their new business, which is centered around holistic healing.

It was when Brittany was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma that she knew that she needed to make a lifestyle change.

“We changed the way that we eat, we stopped drinking, began meditating, and I started to practice reiki, as part of my immunotherapy treatments,” said Brittany, who is a reiki master today. “At the time, I had something stirring in me. It was all about the mindset, and complementary holistic therapies. When I saw the building in Kaisertown, it was a lightbulb moment. I realized that we needed to share what we were doing and learning.”

“She didn’t even call me first, she called a realtor,” said Mark [laughing]. “We didn’t have a business plan, so we weren’t sure if we were going to get the building. But Lisa Menchetti, who owned the building, said that she wanted us to purchase it, because she believed that Locus Shop would be good for Kaisertown. We were already familiar with our neighbor, ACME Cabinet Company, because co-owner Sean Wrafter built our dining room table. The universe was being serendipitous.”

While Brittany and Mark are happy about the future of their new Kaisertown building and business, they are especially excited about the opportunities that they see for Kaisertown as a whole.

“Along with the building, we bought an empty lot around the corner,” Mark told me. “It might be perfect for an outdoor market, or pop-ups. We both have full time jobs at this point, but we want to test some things out. We also want to be good neighbors. We’ve been shoveling, and will be cutting the grass, and sweeping the curbs. We feel that we can offer a lot to this neighborhood. Kaisertown has a deeply engrained, old school, Buffalo strength. We are going to add to that. Sometimes I feel as if we are in a different place in time. I was having a bad day yesterday, but couldn’t help smiling and feeling super blessed and humbled by our little corner.”

Brittany agreed with Mark’s sentiments, and added, “We’re here to offer holistic services to the community. With reiki, a big part of the healing is stress reduction. Look at where we are as a society over the last couple of years – what is going on around us and around the world. People might be feeling down and tired. Reiki is a way to re-energize. You can beat anything – all you need are the tools to do it, and the willpower. People walk away from sessions feeling lighter, refreshed…”

“Reiki helps me to disconnect,” said Mark. “During a 45-minute session, I am totally disconnected from the TV, the computer, and my phone. I feel a wide range of emotions, which is a great release. Afterwards, there is a sense that everything has slowed down – not so hectic. We feel that these types of services are relatively new to Kaisertown. Because of the pandemic, many people are looking to get healthier. I’ve had family members diagnosed with cancer. Our objective is to bring together a circle of holistic people, practitioners, goods and services.”

As for the goods, Locus Shop will feature a number of locally sourced products, such as immunity and recovery balms from Nickel City Alchemy, as well as candles, stones, homeopathic remedies, books on nutrition and energy healing, sage smudging products, gemstone bracelets (to support different chakras), meditation tools, etc. There will also be a plethora of services offered, centered around reiki and like-minded holistic therapies.

Brittany Mez is a Holy Fire III Reiki Master and a professional member of the International Center for Reiki Training.

“We’re hoping that people who are wondering about these holistic energy healing practices will reach out, to learn more about what we’re doing here. They can start with a mini reiki session,” said Brittany. “As a practitioner, I have already been blown away by our customers’ feedback and successes. These people are on their health journeys, to get back to a place of equilibrium. Reiki allows your body to remain calm, so that it can fight the invaders. Whether people do this through reiki (energy healing) or meditation, Locus Shop intends to be the place where we hope they will turn to.”

As much as Brittany and Mark are excited about Kaisertown, they mentioned that they still have one item on their wishlist – a coffee shop. They told me that they would happily help any coffee purveyor, to steer them in the right direction. Every community has a café that becomes the central hub. This is direly needed in Kaisertown, they told me.

“There are so many deserving buildings, with beautiful spaces,” they said. “We want a place where we can walk to, to grab a cup of coffee and something to eat. There is a growing business community here that would support a café, as well as the residential community. Anyone that is interested in learning more about the opportunities in Kaisertown is welcome to reach out.”

Currently, Locus Shop is open by appointment only, whether it’s for a reiki session or private shopping experience. The couple hopes to be fully open for retail business on Wednesday, May 18. At that time, we will revisit the shop to see what Brittany and Mark are up to. I can guarantee that opening day will be an uplifting occasion that will electrify the neighborhood, while also bringing a sense of calm. After all, it’s all about restoring a sense of balance, right?

Locus Shop | 1840 Clinton Street | Buffalo NY 14206 | Instagram | Facebook

Lead image: Brittany and Mark stand in front of the famed Kaisertown mural (on their building), which was painted by artist Vinny Alejandro. The couple was so taken with the mural that they incorporated it into their logo. Mark also got a flamingo tattoo at Tattoo Don’s Nickel City Tattoos on Clinton Street. That’s how committed he is to this venture, and to the neighborhood. Apparently the tattoo shop is very adept at tattooing Polish falcons and… flamingos. Who knew?

“Flamingoes are hot pink and vibrant,” mentioned Brittany [laughing]. “That’s how healing should be!”