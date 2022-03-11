Jemal Buys Sycamore Street Property, Eyes One in Fruitbelt

Developer Douglas Jemal is on a tear. Today he closed on the purchase of a Sycamore Street building and is reportedly wanting to buy 204 High Street from the City.

Jemal paid $615,000 for a three-story, 32,698 sq.ft. warehouse at 368 Sycamore Street. The circa-1949 building was most recently occupied by Concept Logistics. Last month he told The News he did not have specific plans for the property, but was considering keeping it as warehouse/industrial space or converting it to offices. A residential conversion was not ruled out however. The building is across the street from The Forge project and is surrounded by residential blocks that have seen hundreds of new houses building over the past three decades.

In the Fruit Belt, Jemal is said to be eyeing purchase and redevelopment of the city-owned and dilapidated Meidenbauer House at 204 High Street. Last week, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo offered $1 for the property with plans to renovate it. The City has struggled to both maintain the property and find a buyer for the site.