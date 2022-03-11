Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Jemal Buys Sycamore Street Property, Eyes One in Fruitbelt

0 Comments

Developer Douglas Jemal is on a tear.  Today he closed on the purchase of a Sycamore Street building and is reportedly wanting to buy 204 High Street from the City.

Jemal paid $615,000 for a three-story, 32,698 sq.ft. warehouse at 368 Sycamore Street.  The circa-1949 building was most recently occupied by Concept Logistics. Last month he told The News he did not have specific plans for the property, but was considering keeping it as warehouse/industrial space or converting it to offices.  A residential conversion was not ruled out however.  The building is across the street from The Forge project and is surrounded by residential blocks that have seen hundreds of new houses building over the past three decades.

In the Fruit Belt, Jemal is said to be eyeing purchase and redevelopment of the city-owned and dilapidated Meidenbauer House at 204 High Street.  Last week, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo offered $1 for the property with plans to renovate it.  The City has struggled to both maintain the property and find a buyer for the site.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments