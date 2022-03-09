Introducing ‘The Farmhouse Fridge’

When you think of a vending machine, what comes to mind? Candy, soft drinks (pop, in Buffalo), and other non-healthy sugary treats? To date, that’s pretty much what vending machines have offered and delivered, but there is one organization that is setting out to change that perception.

Julie Blackman of Farmers & Artisans believes that there is a missed opportunity when it comes to the value of the vending machine. Instead of loading the machines with M&Ms and Coke, she is introducing the next wave of vending to WNY via The Farmhouse Fridge.

You may have guessed from the name of the business what Blackman has in mind. Her goal is to conveniently deliver healthy food options into the hands of people in settings that include the workplace, healthcare facilities, public spaces, and residential complexes.

For many people, sometimes the closest food option is the only option. That’s why Blackman figures that if she can get some wholesome food choices “close to home,” then she might be able to sway people from choosing the traditional vending machine junk food. If they can see the healthy food, then they might think, “Well, that looks pretty enticing, so why not?”

Aside from helping people to access healthier food options, this new vending program also supports the regional farm and producer communities. The “smart–fridge” links growers and makers directly with consumers, who might not have time to visit supermarkets, or farm stands. The Farmhouse Fridge provides people with healthy, hand-crafted snacks, drinks, and house-made prepared meals, available 24/7, thanks to RFID technology.

Blackman sources the ingredients used in the snacks and meals from wholesale purveyors that include Hurtgam Farms, LynOaken Farms, Shtayburne Farm, and 716 Fresh. The FarmHouse Fridge menu features a variety of fresh, whole-food ingredient options from across the region, including Blackman Farm Juices, Wilson Beef Farms beef sticks, Top Seedz, Bootleg Kombucha, and Issa’s Flame Baked Pita.

The funding for this new tech-based venture is made possible thanks to a three-year Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) grant awarded to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) by the United States Department of Agriculture. BNMC partnered with Farmers & Artisans to roll out the program.

“It has been a pleasure to support Julie in this new venture,” said BNMC Associate Director of Health and Well-Being, Marla Guarino, whose group has been assisting with business and technical support, as well as marketing and promotional guidance. “Strategizing and implementing initiatives that strengthen the local food system is an essential part of our work in Health and Well-being here on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and beyond.”

Currently, there are five smart-fridges making the rounds, with more on the way thanks to the FMPP grant.

“We are excited for this opportunity to work with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and launch our FarmHouse Fridges,” said Blackman, who launched the initiative at an event at the BNMC Innovation Center. “This smart fridge technology allows us to connect our Farmers & Artisans local products to the public – 24/7. It supports our local farms and small-scale producers, while providing healthy and convenient food and beverage items to the community.”