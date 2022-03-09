Good Look: 31 Tonawanda Street

An former industrial complex is the area’s newest self-storage facility. Secure Storage at 31 Tonawanda Street, located at the southeast corner of Tonawanda and West Avenue, at the base of the Scajaquada Expressway off-ramp, is now open.
Jack Ruh repurposed the complex. The three-story building includes 121,261 sq.ft. of space and is on a 1.85-acre parcel. The facility will include an apartment for the facility manager and two commercial spaces along Tonawanda Street.
Work included remediation of environmental contaminants, masonry restoration and fenestration replacement along the primary facade, repair and repainting of masonry elements throughout the building, new windows, recladding of the upper stories post repair, and construction of eight parking spaces. The project carried a $4.5 million price tag.