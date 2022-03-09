Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Good Look: 31 Tonawanda Street

0 Comments

An former industrial complex is the area’s newest self-storage facility.  Secure Storage at 31 Tonawanda Street, located at the southeast corner of Tonawanda and West Avenue, at the base of the Scajaquada Expressway off-ramp, is now open.

Jack Ruh repurposed the complex. The three-story building includes 121,261 sq.ft. of space and is on a 1.85-acre parcel.  The facility will include an apartment for the facility manager and two commercial spaces along Tonawanda Street.

Work included remediation of environmental contaminants, masonry restoration and fenestration replacement along the primary facade, repair and repainting of masonry elements throughout the building, new windows, recladding of the upper stories post repair, and construction of eight parking spaces.  The project carried a $4.5 million price tag.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments