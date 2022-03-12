Experience ‘Lenses’ Speaker Series at The Buffalo History Museum

If you’ve been looking for a good reason to pay a visit to the new Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo (at the Richardson Olmsted Campus), which opened a couple of months back, then it’s time to do so. Currently on display through Sunday, April 10 is the exhibition Lenses: Ways of Seeing Buffalo and Its Architecture. The Center is open Fridays–Saturdays, 10 am–4pm & Sundays, 12–4 pm.

The exhibition at the Lipsey Architecture Center: In 1940, the Albright Art Gallery invited Henry-Russell Hitchcock, Jr. to make an exhibition about Buffalo’s architecture. Lenses: Ways of Seeing Buffalo and Its Architecture takes a reflective, questioning view of Hitchcock’s pronouncements regarding which parts of Buffalo’s built environment have value.

In correlation with the exhibition, Preservation Buffalo presents Lenses Speaker Series at The Buffalo History Museum, which will feature a number of respected speakers who are involved with various “untold stories” pertaining to local architecture and preservation. The topics range from arts activism to the Great Northern Grain Elevator. The talks are as follows:

3/17 – Arts Activism and the Built Environment with Kisha Patterson

3/24 – The History and Future of the Great Northern Grain Elevator with Greg Delaney

3/31 – Buffalo Constructing Buffalo: From Dorsheimer to Van Valkenberg with Bob Shibley

4/7 – Historic Preservation and the Local Economy with Donovan Rypkema

For those that have been interested in venturing down some different roads, in search of the relatively obscure unfolding of Buffalo’s built landscape, this speaker series is for you.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring together in-person this fantastic group of speakers and our broader community, to engage in the issues raised by the Lenses exhibit and explore their application in Western New York,” said Jessie Fisher, Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

Topics will provide a deeper dive into the themes of the exhibit and preservation including activism, inclusion, and planning. For more information about the series and how to attend visit www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org or contact Tia Brown, Community Engagement Coordinator, at tbrown@pbnsaves.org.

Lenses is presented by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery (the future Buffalo AKG), The Buffalo History Museum, the Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo, and Preservation Buffalo Niagara and sponsored by Arc Building Partners, the Charles D. and Mary A. Bauer Foundation, the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History and Nature, the Erie County Cultural Board, the John R. Oishei Foundation, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the Preservation League of New York State.