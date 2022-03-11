Emergence: 19 WNY Creatives Chosen to Participate in Inaugural Exhibition Series

Jen Swan-Kilpatrick, Executive Director at Arts Services Inc. (ASI) and the chairperson of Daemen College’s “Emergence: A Celebration of Emerging Artists” has announced the 19 creatives that will take part in a series of exhibitions that will be held throughout the region, at The Crucible Arts Collective, Daemen College Tower Gallery, and Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology.

Not only is this a stellar opportunity for the artists, it’s also a way to better-connect Buffalo’s culturals, by sharing resources, while co-promoting up and coming regional artists.

The 19 creatives showing their works were whittled down from a field of 50 visual and mixed media artists, performers, and musicians. Along with exhibiting at the range of galleries, the curated artists will be participating in discussions, panels, and workshops, that will not only benefit them, the engagements will also encourage other creatives looking to further participate in the local art realm.

The list of chosen “Emergence” artists and their exhibition* locations and dates is as follows:

Emergence 1: The Crucible Arts Collective (334 Connecticut Street, Buffalo): March 18th-29th

Angela Guest, Ashley Johnson, Jennie Thwing, Katie Chesna, Luke Adams and Taylor Heald

Emergence 2: Daemen College Tower Gallery (4380 Main Street, Amherst): April 7th-22nd

Alicia Malik, Cameron Garrity, Dylan England, Erin Kearney, Kari Achatz, Krista Mezzadri and Lucas Santos

Emergence 3: Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (1221 Main Street, Buffalo): April 14-29th

Cristiano Pereira, Katie Virag, Madeline Bartley, Patrick Foran, Rachel Shelton and Tricia Butski

All exhibitions will be free and open to the public following the venues’ hours of operation.

The general public is also invited to the “Emergence” keynote address by noted artist and entrepreneur Edreys Wajed at the Daemen College Tower Gallery on April 7 at 5:30PM.

*$1,000 Best in Show award

For additional information, visit: www.daemen.edu