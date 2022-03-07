The Erie County Bicentennial Committee (EC200) and the Buffalo History Museum have partnered to create a new collectable coin, featuring the EC200 logo on one side and Old County Hall* on the other.

The coin is now being offered via “EC200 Coin Redemption Days,” which runs through April 2, 2o22 – they are available to those who participated in the EC200 Heritage Passport, attended an EC200 event, or visited the Museum’s newest exhibit Continuum: A History of Erie County.

Anyone hoping to score one of the coins can pay a visit to the front desk of the museum (available while supplies last).

“The Erie County Bicentennial Committee is looking forward to this inclusive event with many of our partnering organizations, including the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, the International Institute of Buffalo, and the Black Rock Historical Society,” said Casimiro D. Rodriguez, Sr., EC200 chairman for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “This is part of EC200’s collaborative effort to engage residents and visitors in educational resources, community activities, and countywide initiatives that inform, inspire, and entertain during the county’s observance of the 200th anniversary of its (Erie County) founding.”

Several partnering organizations are scheduled to be at the Museum on Wednesdays and Saturdays until April 2, to talk about their programming, including:

Alden Historical Society

Black Rock Historical Society

Council of Heritage and Arts of India

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve

Town of Cheektowaga Historical Association & Museum

The International Institute of Buffalo

Explore & More

Lancaster NY Historical Society

“We are pleased to be able to use these Coin Redemption events to showcase many other organizations in Erie County which, like The Buffalo History Museum, are dedicated to preserving and telling the stories of the people and places which have helped to form the county over the past 200 years,” said Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown.

The Museum is open with pay-what-you-wish admission, Wednesdays 10 am to 8 pm, and Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm.

*The inspiration for the image of Old County Hall was drawn from artist Lawrence D. McIntyre’s pen-and-ink sketch from his Buffalo News Sunday series “Area Landmarks.”