On Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM, a taste of The Broadway Market is coming to St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church (Elmwood Village at 51 Colonial Circle). On that day, fans of pierogi dinners can place an order for pick-up, with menu options that include golumbki, smoked kielbasa, farmer’s cheese pierogi (2), sweet & sour red cabbage, and

rye bread & butter. The dinners are $16 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. There is also an option to add a half loaf of rye bread for $4, and desserts are available for $5. Choose from: Polish cheesecake, carrot cake, or Dutch apple pie squares.

If you’ve never visited Babcia’s Pierogi at The Broadway Market, you don’t know what you’re missing. They offer over 20 different flavors of pierogi, sold frozen in 6 packs. By teaming up with St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church, they not only get a chance to serve their delicious pierogi to people who might be unfamiliar with their product, they also get to support a stalwart community-forward church in the process.

Order ahead of time by mailing an order form and check to St. John’s-Grace. The order form is available on this website. There will also be dinners available on the day of the event. To pick up your dinner, pull your car or bike up on the Lafayette Avenue side of the church, and one of our volunteers will bring your order out to you.

St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church

Take out Polish dinner, catered by Babcia’s Pierogi

Saturday March 26, 2022 | 4:30 – 7:30 PM

51 Colonial Circle, Buffalo NY 14222