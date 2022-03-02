Done Deal: First Sale at Cornerstone Lofts

The first sale at Cornerstone Lofts recorded this week. The two-bedroom, two and half-bath Unit 203 with 1,505 of living space sold for $380,000. Twelve condominiums were created in the former Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at 340 Bird Avenue that was built in 1909.
The Cornerstone Lofts project offers a variety of spacious, open floor plans beaming with natural light and featuring original exposed brick, custom designed cabinetry, luxurious finishes, full appliance packages, and private parking.
- Private street-level entrances for each unit
- Open-concept floor plans
- Soaring ceilings: 18-feet in mezzanine units; 10-feet in garden-level units
- Expansive windows bathing each unit with natural light
- European-style custom cabinetry
- Full stainless-steel appliance packages
- Countertop-depth refrigerators
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Gas stoves
- Original exposed brick
- Luxurious bathroom and kitchen finishes
- Private, fenced parking included with each unit
