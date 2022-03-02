Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: First Sale at Cornerstone Lofts

The first sale at Cornerstone Lofts recorded this week.  The two-bedroom, two and half-bath Unit 203 with 1,505 of living space sold for $380,000.  Twelve condominiums were created in the former Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at 340 Bird Avenue that was built in 1909.

 

The Cornerstone Lofts project offers a variety of spacious, open floor plans beaming with natural light and featuring original exposed brick, custom designed cabinetry, luxurious finishes, full appliance packages, and private parking.

  • Private street-level entrances for each unit
  • Open-concept floor plans
  • Soaring ceilings: 18-feet in mezzanine units; 10-feet in garden-level units
  • Expansive windows bathing each unit with natural light
  • European-style custom cabinetry
  • Full stainless-steel appliance packages
  • Countertop-depth refrigerators
  • In-unit washer and dryer
  • Gas stoves
  • Original exposed brick
  • Luxurious bathroom and kitchen finishes
  • Private, fenced parking included with each unit

