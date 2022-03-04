Done Deal: First Gates Townhouse Sold

The first buyer has closed on their purchase of one of Uniland Development’s twelve residences at its Gates-Lancaster Townhome project. A buyer closed on an end unit at 25 Lancaster yesterday paying $850,000 for the 2,492 sq.ft., three bedroom, three and a half bath townhouse.

Five two-story Queen Anne-style units, all under contract, are being built on Lancaster Avenue. Each has a two-car garage, private courtyard, and an optional elevator.

The seven units fronting Gate Circle have “French Eclectic” styling with brick and stone exteriors and a gated front entrance. The three-story homes range in size from 3,771 to 3,902 sq.ft. with up to four bedrooms, a den, two-car garage, private patio, elevator, and an optional rooftop patio. Three units are pre-sold. The two remaining interior units are priced at $1.36 million.