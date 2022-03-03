Celebrating diversity with a culturally enhanced Buffalo Farm to School program

The WNY farmed food landscape continues to shift. Buffalo’s ‘farm to school’ program is doing a deep dive, in order to better accommodate the needs of an increasingly diverse community.

There is an innovative movement at hand, fueled by those who want to see all students living healthier lives – soul, mind, and body. After all, it’s all connected, right?

Eating garbage food has been an accepted practice at WNY school for far too long. Orange drink that contains no oranges. Mystery meats. Pizza. Grilled cheese. Hot dogs and burgers. Sugary desserts. These are all of the cheap alternatives – easy-to-source, freezable and re-heatable food items – that kids have become accustomed to consuming over the years, no matter what schools they attend.

But the times, they are a-changin’. Better late than never.

Currently, schools are rethinking ways that they can interact with a new wave of local farmers, to introduce more appropriate foods into meal programs. To that end, we are now seeing a welcome initiative by the Buffalo Public Schools’ (BPS) Farm to School program, which is in place to address the dietary needs of a culturally diverse student base.

This is being done by supporting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) farmers and producers who have a better understanding of the needs of an underserved segment of the student population. The initiative also lends crucial support to the formerly-disenfranchised farmers and producers who have historically been denied equal standards in their respective industries.

While Providence Farm Collective (PFC) is 20 miles south of Buffalo, many of the farmers’ children attend BPS and have yet to enjoy a recipe at school native to their culture – a reality this Initiative aims to correct.

“We are grateful that the Buffalo Public Schools has engaged in this project highlighting culturally-relevant foods and the traditions of families who regularly partake in them, especially at this time when many immigrants and people of color are striving to be recognized as important and valuable parts of American communities,” said Dennice Barr, Buffalo Food Equity Network member and Fruit Belt community advocate. “Our team from Food for the Spirit’s Buffalo Food Equity Network is honored to have this opportunity to engage parents and other adult mentors in supporting positive youth development through culturally-relevant, local food nutrition, and farm systems education in Buffalo Public Schools.”

When asked during the kick-off if anyone had tried this food before, one young student noted, “I know this menu because my mom makes githeri at home and I’m used to it. It’s a surprise to know my school lunch is now featuring our own language and culture within the school.”

As a way to ensure that the policy plans become measurable actions, BPS Food Service awarded additional priority points to BIPOC producers in their latest round of school food bids.

These values include:

Local economies, with the highest number of points awarded to Buffalo-based urban farms

Environmental sustainability, with points awarded to organically-produced products

Food safety, with points awarded to producers adhering to the highest food-safety standards

Women-owned businesses

Animal welfare

A total of $930,420 was awarded to NY food and farm partners. A summary of the awards is as follows:

“I am proud that the district is launching this initiative with our community partners to provide more diverse and robust menu options for our Buffalo Public School students that reflect the many different cultures within our BPS family,” said Lou Petrucci, Buffalo Board of Education President. “A meal that a student doesn’t eat is of no benefit to either the student or the district. This program will help to both increase participation in our meal program by offering selections our students are more familiar with and will reduce food waste by offering healthy foods and menu choices that children want in addition to supporting the work of our local growers.”

“Often the children from the Somali Bantu community do not eat their school lunches because the food is not familiar to them, or it is not halal,” said Mahamud Mberwa, PFC Farm Mentor and Incubator Farmer. “They want to eat healthier, but they do not see in the cafeteria the healthy foods that they eat at home. For them to eat githeri or sambusas at school and know they are eating food grown by their community would make them excited for school lunch.”

In partnership with pilot schools, the project team will offer opportunities for youth engagement, adult leadership development, and culturally-relevant recipe development.

“We are looking forward to developing culturally relevant recipes that our diverse population of students will enjoy at school! Training food service staff will be critical to ensure recipe integrity and customer satisfaction,” said Bridget O’Brien Wood, BPS Food Service Director.

“Cornell Cooperative Extension is so grateful for our long-standing partnership with Buffalo Public Schools,” said Cheryl Bilinski, CCE HNY Local Food Systems Specialist. “It allows us to affect positive change in areas core to our mission: strengthening local economies, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, fostering youth empowerment, and providing nutrition education.”

The Initiative – made possible through the support of a USDA Farm to School Implementation Grant. Project co-leads include BPS Food Service and Cornell Cooperative Extension Harvest New York (CCE HNY) – launched as a pilot in six of the district’s schools: Harriet Ross Tubman (#31), Lafayette High School (#207), International School (#45), International Preparatory (#198), Frederick Law Olmsted (#156), and Waterfront Elementary (#95).

Core project partners include Food for the Spirit, Urban Fruits & Veggies, Buffalo Food Equity Network, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, D’Youville University, Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, and the Cornell Vegetable Program.

Lead image: Sharif Abdi, PFC Chef, works with BPS Food Service staff to prepare bell peppers for use in the githeri. Photo Credit: Mahamud Mberwa