Campaign for Greater Buffalo Offers to Buy 204 High

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo has offered to buy the endangered city-owned Meidenbauer House at 204 High Street in the Fruit Belt’s High Street Historic District. In a letter to Mayor Byron Brown dated March 3, Campaign.

The city gained control of the property in November 2005. It was featured in a recent Buffalo News article on endangered landmarks.At the time the house came into public ownership it was in good condition and recently inhabited. The property has declined since. In 2020, the City named Kanaka Partners LLC as designated developer for the property but the firm’s reuse plans fizzled.

“The recent publicity regarding endangered landmarks, beginning with the Great Northern grain elevator, is especially relevant to the Meidenbauer House as a publicly owned building,” said Campaign President Paul McDonnell. “We can’t have a landmark owned by the public continue to deteriorate. The public support for saving this building was demonstrated by the many citizens who showed up for the public hearings for the High Street Historic District.”

The Campaign is offering a symbolic $1 for the property. The goal is full restoration of the property, an unusual conjoinment of two houses built by a family of maltsters in 1870. In his letter to the mayor, Campaign Executive director Tim Tielman said that “the City has not been able to maintain the building to prevent deterioration. We would like to have the building restored according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Guidelines for Rehabilitation and returned to the tax rolls for the first time in 16 years and relieve the City of this burden.”

The Campaign led a years-long effort to create the High Street Historic District, which includes the residential Meidenbauer House, the commercial Shirmer Meat Market at 195 High Street, and the religious Promiseland Baptist Church (Third German Baptist Church) at 225 High Street.

It wouldn’t be the first time Campaign members have been involved in directly owning an endangered landmark. Current Campaign Executive Director Tim Tielman was one of three people who put up $1 to buy the Buffalo Central Terminal and set up the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation.

1894 map shows Meidenbauer House (204 High Street), 195 High Street and 225 High Street in light red, signifying brick construction.

The Meidenbauer House is a rare example of conjoined houses built for an extended family. John George Meidenbauer was the owner of the J.G. Meidenbauer & Co. malting house at 992 Michigan Avenue, south of High Street, and lived at 151 High. He was known as George, to distinguish him from his father, also named John George Meidenbauer, the man who evidently started the malt house. The apogee of George’s life was to build this compound with its spacious, sun-filled grounds and sober Italianate facades. The structure was completed in 1871.

The property has been neglected by the city during its entire ownership, despite years of effort by The Campaign and Fruit Belt residents to get the city to commit to rehabilitate the building or accept an offer from someone who would. The Campaign has now made the offer itself.