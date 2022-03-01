“Buffalo Takes Community Placemaking Grants Competition by Storm”

Anyone that has been rooting for the rebirth and ongoing renaissance of Buffalo will be happy to hear that three deserving organizations were recently awarded funding from Project for Public Spaces (PPS).

The three groups in line to receive that Community Placemaking Grants are the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC), Buffalo Heritage Carousel, and Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC). Each organization will utilize the funding to the fullest, to create dynamic public spaces. Ultimately, PPS is providing financial support, as well as project management expertise, and technical assistance.

The funding and technical assistance opportunities were initially open to three different cities – Buffalo, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; and Kansas City, Kansas – for their public spaces, though Buffalo managed to come away with all three awards. Each of the “priority cities” was considered thanks in part to their ties to General Motors facilities (GM is a partner of Project for Public Spaces).

“Buffalo’s spirit of innovation could not be matched and all three awards were given to organizations in the City of Good Neighbors.”

“We are excited to partner with the community, General Motors, and Project for Public Spaces on the early activation of the Great Lawn, and create a place that is welcoming and inviting, and fun,” said Monica Pellegrino Faix, Executive Director of CTRC.

“The Buffalo Heritage Carousel is committed to creating hands-on, accessible educational experiences through play and environment, and working with Project for Public Spaces and General Motors is a perfect mission fit for us, allowing community engagement in new and exciting ways,” said Carima El-Behairy, Director of Operations and Development.

“BUDC is thrilled to further our placemaking initiative, Buffalo’s Race for Place, with support from Project for Public Spaces and our local partners,” said Brandye Merriweather, President of BUDC. “The Project for Public Spaces’ Community Placemaking Grant Initiative will help us to create a vibrant, accessible space that elevates the 2 heart of our city and connects people in a meaningful way.”

Learn more about the three Buffalo projects on the Project for Public Spaces website here.