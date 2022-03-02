BUFFALO QUICKIES is back, live, on the main stage at the Alleyway and it’s so good to laugh again

THE BASICS: BUFFALO QUICKIES #31, directed by Chris Handley, starring Joey Bucheker, Rachel Diana Henderson, Kate Olena, Colleen Pine, Matt Rittler, and Michael Starzynski, presented by the Alleyway Theatre, runs through March 19, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30, at One Curtain Up Alley (between Pearl and Main along the back wall of Shea’s) Buffalo NY 14202 Tickets at alleyway.com or call (716-852-2600). ID and proof of vaccination and masks in the theater are required.

Runtime: Two and a half hours with intermission

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: BUFFALO QUICKIES #31, the all-new, all-comedy festival of seven short plays for 2022, is back on the main stage at the Alleyway, following a successful 2021 QUICKIES presented in storefronts with the audience wearing headphones, and the 2020 QUICKIES, which were all virtually streamed. It’s good, no make that, it’s great to be back.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAYS, AND THE PRODUCTIONS: As we get our “sitting in seats in a theater” groove back, two and a half hours still seems long (although recent performances of WAITING FOR GODOT across the street came in a 2:15, OKLAHOMA! next door at Shea’s was 2:30 and MY FAIR LADY at Shea’s is currently 3 hours).

However, it might have been longer without the excellent stage management by Leyla Gentil and her valiant crew (which included the actors often moving their own sets and props helping to speed things along).

One nice aspect of the QUICKIES format is, as we say about the weather in Buffalo, “if you don’t like what you see right now, just wait fifteen minutes.” In order presented the plays are:

BUFFALO PORNO by Jeff Z. Klein, set in “a small post-production studio in Tonawanda in 2032” after Hollywood has imploded and the new center of movie making is here in Western New York. The joke is that the voice actors dubbing the porno film have such broad regional or “Buffalo” accents that focus groups, especially those in Canada, are complaining that they can’t understand the subtle dialog so crucial to enjoying porn. So a Canadian voice coach is dispatched to “normalize” them. Cute idea, but the so-called “Tonawanda accent” sounded more Bostononian and the Canadian accent, while a better parody than most I’ve heard, was still “off.”

THE GREAT STEVEN STRAVINSKY by Sharai Bohannon finds 11-year-old Steven putting on a magic show at his backyard party attended by only two guests, his annoying little brother, and one classmate, the girl on whom Steven has a crush. All the other kids have gone to a competing party put on by apparently, one of the “cool kids.” It’s bittersweet and carried off quite well by Michael Starzynski, Joey Bucheker, and Kate Olena.

THE COMMUNE OF MUTUAL AID AND EDUCATION FOR THE PEOPLE HOSTED BY ANGELA DAVIS WITH SPECIAL GUEST J. EDGAR HOOVER. This was one of the best plays of the evening, smoothly delivered by Rachel Diana Henderson, who, as Angela Davis attempting to educate her audience, uses both a white board and a puppet show. A major humor element here is presenting Angela Davis not as the hard edged revolutionary, but as more of a perky elementary school teacher. The two unseen puppeteers are Matthew Rittler and Joey Bucheker. Good job all.

NEVER LET GO by Raven Petretti-Stamper starts with a meet-cute in a shaky elevator between a young woman named Willow played by Colleen Pine as Matthew Rittler plays Tim, identified by his appearance on a magazine cover as “Sexiest Man.” Very cleverly written, especially as the elevator is stalled between floors, we find intruding on the couple are the security guard, Willow’s mom, Tim’s agent, and Mick, a first responder. Also, like ANGELA DAVIS, one of the best plays of the evening. And cleverly placed just before intermission. Keep ‘em comin’ back.

BUMPER TO BUMPER utilizes the whole cast of six and from audience members I’ve spoken to, was the high point. We see three lanes of vehicles facing us, stuck in traffic, with a recently married couple in the middle, with the “Archer” family of mom, dad, and attitude-y teenage daughter on our right, and “Barry” on our left, driving alone, but very vocal in his unhappiness. As the play progresses, the couples talk, then eventually get out of their vehicles and talk with the other drivers. One of the bigger jokes is that the daughter is able to put down her phone and actually dispense the most wisdom of all. Very funny, well staged with minimal props, this seems to be the hit of the evening.

CHICKEN IS CONDEMNED TO BE FREE by Jesse Jae Hoon has two chickens whose heads have recently been cut off, discussing a wide range of philosophical topics, as chickens often do, I would imagine. Who actually knows what happens after we die? Ms. Hoon gives us an insight. And actor Michael Starzynski once again brings finely tuned comedic chops to a very unusual role.

SEVENTEEN: THE (UNOFFICIAL) JOSH ALLEN MUSICAL by Phil Farugia and Amy Jakiel has some clever tunes and lyrics, but the big plot moment of truth is a bit of a snooze. Literally. I am constantly in awe of both Farugia and Jakiel’s talent at other venues. His musical skill and her comedic chops are truly Buffalo treasures, but that didn’t come through the process here, at least for me.

So, there’s something for everyone here. And like a series of comedians at an open mic night, what resonates with you will be different from what resonates with me. But you WILL laugh, and right now, isn’t that what we all need?

