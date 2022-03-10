Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Reveal: Renovation Plans for 1076 Elmwood

A fire-damaged multi-family property on Elmwood Avenue is in line for an impressive renovation.  Deco Development & Management is planning to repair the three-unit structure that was damaged in May 2019 when neighboring 1074 Elmwood caught fire and was demolished.  Deco is also seeking approval to convert an historic rear garage into a residential unit.

The Zoning Board of Appeal will be reviewing plans for the project next Wednesday. A Variance for ground floor transparency of 10.6 percent on the garage unit has been requested where 20 percent is required. From the application:

Convert historic garage into residential dwelling. Part of larger project to renovate fire damaged main structure. Volume and footprint of garage to remain as-is. Non-original aluminum overhead door to be removed/framed in and man door and window installed. Historic garage doors to stay and be fixed in place. Project is receiving historic tax credit – glazing/windows design to mimic presumed original elevation and comply with SHPO/National Parks requirements.

Deco Development & Management purchased the property located on the west side of Elmwood between Bird and Forest Avenue in October.  Karyn Trapp is project architect.

Renderings by Schneider Architectural Services

