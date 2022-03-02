Big Reveal: 169 W. Utica Street

Sinatra & Company Real Estate is teaming with Essex Homes to convert the former Cadet Cleaners facility at 169 W. Utica Street into 18 apartments and commercial space. The Preservation Board will be reviewing the plans tomorrow.

Fourteen one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units are planned. Four of the units will be two-story. A small commercial unit with 614 sq. ft. of space is proposed along W. Utica Street.

From the Project Application:

The existing parking lot in the rear will be repaved and serve as a hard cap surface for the environmental remediation work plan. As noted on the State Historic Preservation Office combined drawing set, aluminum-clad wood windows will be introduced along all elevations and we intend to incorporate additional detailing that was original to the storefront along the western side of the southern elevation. While not required to appear before the City Preservation Board, we wanted to complete a courtesy presentation as we navigate the historic tax credit process.

Purchased in 2016, the developers had bigger plans for the site including demolition of the existing building. A four-story, 54-unit condominium building, Atlantic Central Commons, was proposed but dropped. The developers reversed course and have completed remediation of the property.

The site is east of Elmwood Crossing, the reuse of the former Children’s Hospital properties. Sinatra and Essex along with Ellicott Development are working on a multi-phase, mixed-use project including twenty townhouses nearly across the street from the Cadet Cleaners site.