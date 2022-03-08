Apricot Lane | Buffalo & The Village Juicery sign onto District West Lofts

One of Elmwood Avenue’s most anticipated mixed-use buildings is experiencing an invigorating wave of pre-leasing. The strong interest has resulted in all three commercial units spoken for, according to Renee J. Moran, Broker/Owner at Red Door Real Estate WNY.

There is news of two commercial occupants thus far – Apricot Lane Boutique, a national franchise that also has a location in Orchard Park, NY. The second is The Village Juicery, which is a local start-up. The third commercial tenant is still under wraps.

Moran also says that they have had strong interest in the residential leasing side of things, with 15 out of 26 units leased to date. That speaks wonders for the new build, which is a Whitesand Family LP project. The commercial element is especially exciting.

While Apricot Lane is a franchise, each of the stores is different, as the shop owner has creative control over the purchasing. At the same time, the owner also has the power of the brand behind the store, which means that there is support with everything from space buildout to merchandising and marketing. Together, with The Village Juicery as an immediate neighbor, the two businesses should go a long way towards further strengthening a stretch of Elmwood that is quickly becoming an anchor on the street.

Over the last couple of years, we have seen a wave of new businesses open along this same stretch of Elmwood, including Jack Rabbit and The Beer Keep. This promising trend will continue as Ciminelli Rea Estate Corp and Douglas Development Corporation ramp up their project at Elmwood and Bidwell.

Coming Soon:

Apricot Lane Boutique | Buffalo | 1020 Elmwood Ave., #101 | Buffalo, NY 14222

The Village Juicery | 1020 Elmwood Ave. | Buffalo, NY 14222