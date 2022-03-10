Ace Flag Supports the Community that Supports Ukraine

When my mom and dad told me that they were heading to Ace Flag to pick up a Ukrainian flag, I immediately thought that it would be the perfect time to feature the company and its dedication to yet another significant cause.

It had been a while since we last reached out to Ace. It was back in 2006 that Ethan Cox came up with an idea to get Ace to start making the city of Buffalo flags, which we now see proudly flying throughout the city.

It just goes to show that Ace has been supportive of the community since Dorothy Schottin founded the business back in 1937. What started off as “a little US stick-flag shop” in the Market Arcade building, today ships flags and custom banners (among other items) all over the world.

I ended up speaking to co-owner Beth Vosseller, who runs the business with her brother Chad Vosseller. Beth told me that, ” … it can be only a matter of less than 24 hours when chaos can happen. We started to get calls for the Ukrainian flag immediately, especially locally. There is such a rich diverse Eastern European community here in Buffalo. So I reached out to our venders, but they were not able to fulfill all of the orders that were coming in. At that point, we decided to make the flags in-house. We have two seamstresses that altered their own personal schedules to make the flags. I am blown away at how fast they are turning around the flags.”

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ace Flag might have sold a handful of Ukrainian flags a year. A longstanding customer happens to be, of course, The Ukrainian Center. But today, with war at hand, they find themselves doing their best to fulfill the customer demand for the flags, which, said Beth, demonstrates this region’s tendency to step up in the face of tragedy.

“There have been plenty of tears shed in the store,” said Beth. “Last week, one gentleman walked in who had fled Ukraine because of terrible occupation issues – he was almost 90 years old. Other people have stated that they are not Ukrainian, but want to help support the cause. It gives you chills. The proceeds from the flags are going to The Ukrainian Center, for humanitarian aid efforts. The Center is purchasing supplies and shipping them out each week.”

It was Beth’s mother-in-law Jane Vosseller who purchased Ace Flag from the original founding family in 1984. Since that time, the Vossellers have been in the business of selling just about every flag imaginable.

“Jane took the company to another level when she purchased it,” said Beth. “It’s always been a family business, right from the very beginning when it was selling US stick flags. These days, the flag business is very dynamic. We never know what’s coming around the corner – when there are tragedies like this, we know that we need to respond. We try to be there for the community (and for a more united world).”

Ace Flag | 5444 Transit Road | Depew, New York 14043 | 716-681-2345 | aceflag@aceflag.com | Ukrainian flags of different sizes are made to order, so be sure to call ahead

Lead image: Beth and Chad Vosseller