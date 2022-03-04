2022 Lawyers for the Arts

To fundraise for ASI’s Give for Greatness grant program, eight all-lawyer musical groups will give it their all on stage when KeyBank presents the 9th annual Lawyers for the Arts fundraiser on Saturday, March 12, from 1-5:30 p.m. at the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main Street) in Buffalo. Tickets for the 9th annual Lawyers for the Arts fundraiser are available now at ticketmaster.com or by calling Tralf Music Hall at (716) 852-2860. Doors open at 12 p.m.

This year’s Lawyers for the Arts event marks the comeback after two years of being cancelled due to the pandemic. After this long hiatus, these eager bands comprised of lawyers representing several local law firms will each perform sets of original music and crowd-pleasing covers on the main stage at The Tralf to an enthusiastic, but smaller than usual crowd. For the purpose of public safety, the audience capacity will be decreased and proof of vaccination is required to attend.

In past years, tickets have sold out within a matter of days and this year will be no different, especially with the decreased capacity. Interested parties should plan on purchase tickets earlier rather than later if they wish to catch this unique and spirited show.

The funds raised from the event will benefit ASI’s Give for Greatness program, which awards operating funding for small to mid-sized nonprofit arts organizations in Western New York. For the 2021 grant cycle, ASI awarded $15,000 in funding to provide dire support for smaller organizations to increase their internal capacity after the detrimental effects of the pandemic on the arts. This was less than half of the amount the Give for Greatness program awarded in 2019 due to the cancellation of the Lawyers for the Arts event in 2020 and 2021.

“Give for Greatness is a unique program that awards grassroots cultural organizations for their important work by providing support for their general operating efforts,” said ASI Executive Director Jen Swan. “These organizations serve as critical cultural hubs across Western New York’s urban and rural communities, often operating on an annual budget of less than $20,000 and with nearly all-volunteer staff.”

The 9th annual Lawyers for the Arts is sponsored by Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP, KeyBank, Bond Schoeneck & King, Webster Szanyi LLP, the Walsh Group and Lawley Insurance.