2022 Food Store License Renewal Meetings

Neighborhood food stores can either be a blessing or a curse. A lot of times, the direction of a neighborhood corner market can have a direct impact on the neighborhood itself, whether it’s by offering desirable goods, or selling loosies.

For years, I have been hearing from a handful of lower West Siders who, every time I run into them, tell me about the problems that are caused by a market owner that refuses to do anything about issues pertaining to litter, loitering, selling loosies, and numerous other problems that plague the corner. The biggest problem with food stores that don’t address the problematic issues is that they tend to ripple outwards into the neighborhood.

One way to hold market owners responsible for their actions is, for concerned neighbors to attend Food Store License Renewal Meetings, which help to hold shop owners accountable for their actions, or inactions as the case may be.

“We want the community to have access to high-quality food products such as fresh fruit, vegetables, and non-expired goods on the shelves,” said Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman. “This has a real effect on residents in the City of Buffalo. It’s important we have an open discussion with community members and store owners during the food store license renewal process.”

Sponsor of these meetings and University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt also added, “Every year residents have an opportunity to weigh in on improving the 35 deli stores in the University District. I am proud to empower them-now it’s up to them to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Often times, there is little communication between a neighbors and a nearby food store. These Food Store License Renewal Meetings help to connect people with the places that they frequent, or would like to frequent (if circumstances were better). After all, the neighborhood market of yore was a bustling epicenter of the community – a place to get daily sundries, fresh produce, and other conveniences. As Buffalo’s neighborhoods continue to rebound, hopefully the corner market will once again become a thriving institution, where business is good and neighbors are happy.

While the two upcoming Food Store License Renewal Meetings are for the Lovejoy and University Districts, the meetings are open to everyone and should provide valuable insight into a more city-wide approach to the issues at hand. Anyone looking to find out more about similar meetings taking place in other districts, should reach out to their respective councilpersons.

Lovejoy and University District Council Members Bryan Bollman and Rasheed N.C. Wyatt will be holding two Food Store License Renewal Meetings on March 10th and 16th at Kensington Neighborhood Housing (995 Kensington Avenue Buffalo, NY 14215) from 5:30-7:00 PM. The meetings are to provide greater cooperation between owners, business operators, and the community of the license renewal process. The process allows for issues to be addressed with stores before the City of Buffalo and aims to build better communication. It will also help parties understand the process for licenses, address any gaps in legislation, and identify the needs of store owners and residents for District Council Members to assist with.

Click here to see Council District Map

Click here to contact Council Members