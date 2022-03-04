The 2022 Buffalo Home Show kicks off today. Throughout this weekend, and the following weekend, visitors to the show will get to check out tons of options pertaining to flooring, home décor, kitchen and bath, pools and spas, windows and doors, food and beverage, patio conveniences, outdoor garden and landscaping, among other home-oriented exhibitors.

This show offers a chance to source thousands upon thousands of items and services, without making numerous trips to different stores and outlets. Whether you know what you’re looking for, or simply want to browse all of the options, or are even simply looking for some inspiration, the Buffalo Home Show is full of surprises.

Aside from showcasing the products and services from a multitude of interactive exhibitors, the Buffalo Home Show also offers a chance to meet the industry experts, who can answer the tough questions. There are also a number of opportunities to learn from the industry experts, who can provide keen insight into the ins and outs of home projects. For example:

Come get tips live from Mina Starsiak Hawk, star of the hit series “Good Bones”, on Friday, March 11th at 4pm and Saturday, March 12 at noon.

New this year, Busy Beaver Lawn & Garden will transform the lobby into a spring oasis with two gardens, a café, and farmer’s market.

There’s a lot to look forward to at the 2022 Buffalo Home Show. Come see for yourself, and get a jumpstart on all of your home projects that you have been looking forward to embarking upon.

2022 Buffalo Home Show

Friday, March 4 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 6 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 11 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 13 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Adults (at the door) $11.00

Adults (online only) $9.00

Children (ages 6-12) $3.00

Children (ages 5 & under) FREE

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Visit buffalohomeshow.com for additional information