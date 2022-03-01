As a way to pay tribute to the 200th anniversary of the founding of Erie County, a series of events are taking place throughout the region, with far and wide participation from cultural organizations, as well as from destinations themselves, including parks and gardens venues, and architectural landmarks.

To that end, the Black Rock Historical Society is planning on participating in the celebration by hosting 200 Years of Music: An Erie County Bicentennial Concert. The event, featuring some of the area’s most recognized historians and talented musicians, will explore and recount Erie County’s historic milestones – “its people, places, and events that set the musical backdrop for the birth and growth of Erie County.”

Music historian and author Rick Falkowski will guide you on a nostalgic tour. Featured performers will include The Heenan Brothers, Yellow Jack, and George Caldwell Jazz:

The Heenan Brothers will play a folky, bluesy brand of Americana that they have dubbed “Canal Blues.”

Yellow Jack will entertain with both traditional and original songs that explore the history of Western New York

George Caldwell is an internationally renowned, award-winning pianist/composer/arranger/conductor and music instructor

His group will feature the music of historic local artists including Harold Arlen, Grover Washington Jr., and Al Tinney

The concert will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 (4 – 8 pm) at Black Rock’s iconic Sportsmens Tavern located at 326 Amherst Street, Buffalo, New York. This event is being made possible through an EC200 Microgrant from the County of Erie.

This is a free concert and open to the public.

Space is limited, so please arrive early to be sure to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event.