United Front: Buffalo Stands With Ukraine

Buffalonians are rallying around Ukraine, as the rest of the world does the same. Over the weekend, crowds of people gather together at Niagara Square to denounce Putin and his military forces, while banding together in a united front. The rally was organized by Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Along with the strong show of support, the City raised a Ukrainian flag in Niagara Square, to demonstrate its collective stance, in solidarity with the Eastern European country.

Mayor Brown said, “Any attempt to stifle democracy through aggression against a sovereign nation by another is an affront which must be protested and resisted. Buffalo’s Ukrainian-American community deserves our support and sympathy and the raising of this flag allows every resident, but especially those of Ukrainian descent, to express their solidarity with the women, men, and children of Ukraine. While I hope there is a speedy withdrawal of Russian military forces and a return to peaceful relations between Moscow and Kyiv which respects the democratically elected leadership of Ukraine, I remain committed to supporting sanctions against the Russian government and any other action taken to hold those who initiated this conflict accountable for the needless death and destruction which has occurred.”

Buffalo is doing its part by opening its doors and its arms to fleeing Ukrainians who are in search of safe homes, according to Mayor brown, who is also encouraging community members to lend their support and assistance in any way that they can.

Yuri Hreshchyshyn, President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, WNY chapter, said, “The entire Buffalo and Western New York community stands with Ukraine at this time of crisis. We hope that Ukraine stands strong against the aggressor and we pray for peace.”

Paul Iskalo, President and CEO of Iskalo Development, said, “As the son of Ukrainian refugees, who fled their homeland during WWII, this is deeply personal to me. My family and I, together with the WNY Ukrainian community, stand in solidarity with our fellow Ukrainians abroad as they bravely fight to maintain the freedom and democracy earned after much sacrifice and which is now regrettably under threat yet again.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Americans that are located in Western New York,” said Council President Pridgen. “Raising the flag in Niagara Square is just a small step in showing our support for Ukraine. We will stand with Ukrainians everywhere, and commend them on their bravery and sacrifice to fight for their country.”