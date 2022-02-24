Uniland purchases second significant parcel at Renaissance Commerce Park

There’s more development action coming to the former Bethlehem Steel property. The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (“ILDC”) Board of Directors has approved the sale of up to 10.75 acres at Renaissance Commerce Park (“RCP”) to Uniland Development Company. This is the second purchase for Uniland at the site.

The first time around, Uniland committed $17 million to construct a manufacturing/warehouse distribution facility on the Dona Street Extension. That building is currently under construction. Now Uniland will move forward with construction of a 170,000 square foot sister manufacturing/warehouse distribution building within the next 18 months, to the tune of over $20 million, according to the ILDC Board. That price tag includes the purchase of the property for $200,000.

“Momentum is building at the Renaissance Commerce Park in the City of Lackawanna, and business is realizing that this location is an ideal spot to grow and prosper in Erie County. I thank Uniland for their decision to invest further in this expanding site, building our economy and reinvigorating this community,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. The County Executive serves as the Board Chair of the ILDC, which is the land development arm of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

“Uniland’s continued investment in Renaissance Commerce Park is a reflection of the work done by New York State, the City of Lackawanna, the ECIDA, ILDC and specifically the vision of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz,” highlighted Uniland CEO Michael J. Montante. “We have seen strong demand for our first manufacturing/warehouse building at 8 Dona Street which is scheduled to open in Summer 2022, and this has given us further confidence that RCP will continue to be a destination for future industrial users in our region.”

This latest investment into the Park means that nearly a third of the 148 acre Renaissance Commerce Park has been sold for development.

“The ILDC is pleased to partner once again with Uniland to increase their development footprint at Renaissance Commerce Park,” said ILDC President and CEO John Cappellino. “These development milestones are the result of very hard work by many organizations. We are working together toward a common goal—the total transformation of this site, creating economic growth and opportunity for our community,” Cappellino added.

The ILDC closed on an additional 30 acres just south of Dona Street in late 2021, and negotiations are underway for the purchase of 60 more adjacent acres slated for Renaissance Commerce Park redevelopment.

“Uniland’s second large investment in Renaissance Commerce Park is a tremendous vote of confidence in the collective progress we’re making to bring new, sustainable economic activity and employment opportunities to Lackawanna and Erie County,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.

“We’re honored to have one of the region’s premier development partners be an integral part of the redevelopment success story unfolding on this historic industrial site in Lackawanna. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Erie County, the ECIDA and others in the public and private sector to build Renaissance Commerce Park into a premier light industrial commerce park,” added Iafallo.

“The property purchase by Uniland is just one of many projects that signal a bright future for the long-vacant former Bethlehem Steel complex,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Hope Knight. “New York State and ESD have paved the way for the site’s economic rebirth by providing critical funding for the acquisition and redevelopment of the property.”

The new acreage will also allow ILDC to extend the Shoreline Path Bike Trail along Route 5 southward to Woodlawn Beach.