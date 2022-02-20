Further Realizing the Possibilities and Potential

If any city understand the significance of “Unbuilt Frank Lloyd Wright” structures, it’s Buffalo. After all, we have three structures that were built long after FLW passed away – his boathouse, filling station, and mausoleum. Could there be others down the road?

Of course Buffalo is also home to a number of other FLW originals, which were commissioned and built during his lifetime, which puts Buffalo on the map for anyone looking to embark upon a FLW pilgrimage. But is the hailed architect’s story wrapped up in Buffalo? Who knows. There are those who would like to see his Administration Building rebuilt (including me). Others once talked about considering the FLW Bay Bridge, when plans for a new Signature Bridge were being contemplated.

While it’s fun to think about all of the FLW possibilities that could enhance the architectural landscape of cities, Angi (Angie’s List is now Angi) has actually taken it all one step further. Instead of simply pondering the possibilities of constructing one (or a few) of FLW’s 660 projects that never came to pass, the team went ahead and utilized 3D rendering technology to better envision how a handful of the homes would look (and behave). The homes that have been brought a bit closer to life are: Mrs. David Devin House (Chicago, 1896), Cottage Studio for Ayn Rand (Connecticut, 1946), Lake Tahoe Lodge (Lake Tahoe, California, 1923).

To see how the project panned out, click here.

It’s fascinating to think of the possibilities, especially when keeping in mind that 660 of the works (plans) are sitting around waiting to be rediscovered (by the masses) and reconsidered (by potential homeowners).

Additional resources:

Frank Lloyd Wright (Unbuilt Works Policy)

franklloydwright.org/unbuilt-works-policy

The Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative