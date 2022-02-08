The Ultimate Guide to Buffalo Quickies: Alleyway Theatre’s 31st Annual Short Play Festival

Alleyway Theatre’s 42nd season has been nothing short of amazing! As the momentum and excitement carries over into the second half the season, theatre goers are sure to share in this sentiment. Opening February 24 and running through March 19, Alleyway Theatre presents the 31st iteration of its popular short play festival: Buffalo Quickies. Buffalo Quickies will feature 6 world premieres and is sure to have audiences talking.

Local Matters Studios presents the newly launched SOUNDCHECKNY podcast. Explore WNY’s creative economy through a series of conversations with artists, musicians, producers, directors, and authors from WNY and beyond. Join host, Daniel Lendzian, as he pulls back the curtain and gives listeners a behind the scenes look at current trends in the arts industry. In this episode, Dan speaks with Artist/Executive Director Chris J Handley, as well as six of the playwrights about what we can expect from Buffalo Quickies; why write a ten minute play; and why it’s more important than ever to laugh together!

Buffalo Quickies Is Back | An all-new, all-comedy festival of short plays

A staple of the Alleyway Theatre season returns beginning February 24. BUFFALO QUICKIES is Alleyway’s annual short play festival, now in its 31st year. Among this year’s seven BUFFALO QUICKIES are six world premieres, one local premiere, a musical, two Buffalo playwrights, and five additional playwrights from around the country.

Following last summer’s outdoor storefront production (the first in-person theatre production in the Theatre District since the pandemic began), this year BUFFALO QUICKIES returns to a traditional format on the Alleyway mainstage from February 24 – March 19, 2022. Alleyway is located at 1 Curtain Up Alley in the heart of Buffalo’s historic Theatre District.

BUFFALO QUICKIES will feature Joey Bucheker, Rachel Henderson, Kate Olena, Colleen Pine, Matt Rittler, Michael Starzynski. Sets and lights will be designed by Emma Schimminger, costumes and props by Todd Warfield, and the production will be directed by Alleyway Artistic Director Chris J Handley.

PLAYWRIGHTS:

The following short plays and musicals are in the lineup:

Buffalo Porno | a world premiere by Jeff Z. Klein

It’s the future, when Buffalo has become the new Hollywood, and Tonawanda has become the center of … another kind of filmmaking.

Klein is a Buffalo playwright, and former winner of the Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition. He was commissioned for Alleyway’s 2020 pandemic theatre production of CURRENTS 716.

The Great Steven Stravinsk | by Sharai Bohannon

It’s Steven’s 11th birthday party, and this wannabe magician’s backyard is set up for the perfect magic show. But will his classmate Amanda be watching?

Bohannon’s plays have been produced across the country, in England, and have been featured on The Kilroy’s 2020 List.

The Commune of Mutual Aid and Education For the People Hosted by Angela Davis With Special Guest J. Edgar Hoover | a world premiere by Alle Mims

No, it’s not Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. But stop in anyway as Angela Davis gives us a lesson in economics and politics, with special guests and nifty brain teasers!

Mims is a current MFA candidate at Columbia, and their plays have been commissioned for Bishop Arts Theatre and Imprint Theatreworks in Dallas.

Never Let Go | a world premiere by Raven Petretti-Stamper

Getting stuck in an elevator isn’t so bad when it’s with People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Petretti-Stamper’s plays have been produced across the country, and published by Smith & Krauss. She was selected for the Kennedy Center Playwrighting Intensive in 2021.

Bumper to Bumper | a world premiere by Michael Hagins

Where would you rather be this Memorial Day than stuck in traffic on the BQE? It can’t get any worse, right?

Hagins’ plays have been seen off-Broadway at Soho Rep, FringeNYC, as well as Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, FRIGID Festival, Chicago Fringe and Johannesburg Fringe.

Chicken is Condemned to Be Free | a world premiere by Jesse Jae Hoon

Astrid and Oren are running around like chickens with their heads cut off because… well, they are chickens. And they just had their heads cut off.

Hoon is an MFA candidate at CUNY Hunter College, and has helped develop new work at Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, New Georges, Dixon Place, and Joe’s Pub.

Seventeen: The (Unofficial) Josh Allen Musical | a world premiere musical by Philip Farugia and Amy Jakiel

There’s no idea too big for Steve and John. Even if it’s playing video games with their favorite quarterback.

Farugia is an accomplished Buffalo composer, educator, director whose work includes PRETTY/FUNNY, ONCE UPON A TIME, BUFFALO STORIES and the opening numbers for CURTAIN UP!, 2021 KENNY AWARDS and the 2021 ARTIE AWARDS.

Coming up next at Alleyway:

Berserker, a Mazumdar-winning world premiere by Bruce Walsh

March 31 – April 23, 2022

Directed by Robyn Lee Horn

Featuring Patrick Cameron, Kelly Copps, Haleigh Curr, and Sara Kow-Falcone

In this award-winning new play, an idealistic teacher comes face-to-face with a bear in the wilderness and finds himself spiraling into a mid-life crisis. He leaves his partner, child, and students in pursuit of a new career where he forms an unlikely friendship with a young boy, as they help each other step forward into a brave new future. Oh yeah, and Led Zeppelin.

The Oregon Trail, a Buffalo premiere by This Is Us writer Bekah Brunstetter

May 5 – 28, 2022

Directed by Chris J Handley

Featuring Renee Landrigan, Elise Vullo, Sue McCormack, John Profeta, Ben Caldwell, and Nick Lama

It’s 1996 and Jane is trapped in her middle school computer lab playing “The Oregon Trail.” Suddenly, the game comes to life and whisks us back to 1848 to travel covered-wagon style with Jane’s great-great-grandmother. This comedy about depression is a must for anyone who grew up trying not to die of dysentery.

$42: Regular admission

$30: Age 30 and under

$108: 3-play subscription to see all three productions

Group rates available. All prices subject to processing fees.

Box Office Hours: Tuesday & Wednesday: 12-5pm, and Thursday thru Saturday: 12-7:30pm

Alleyway Theatre

1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

Produced by Jessica Marinelli | Editor, Charles Skowronski | Audio Engineer, Addison Schoonmaker | Photographer, Vincent Berbano | Graphic Design and Video Editior, Zoe Oleshansky