THE SIEGEL (Lightbulb Project at The Alleyway) presents a real life dybbuk (in Jewish mythology, a malicious possessing spirit)

THE BASICS: THE SIEGEL, a romantic comedy by Michael Mitnick. directed by Lucas Lloyd, starring Mike Mack, Lisa Vitrano, David Mitchell, Amanda Borowski, Elliot Fox, and Phoebe Wright, presented by a new company in town, The Lightbulb Project, runs through February 20, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30, Superbowl Sunday, February 13 at 1:30 pm, Closing Sunday, February 20, at 7:30 pm at The Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley. Explicit language. lightbulbprojectonstage.com (716-324-5776) Alleyway bar open before and after performances. Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Set in 2016, shortly after the Presidential Election, the play opens with Ethan Siegel going to ask Alice’s parents (Ron and Deborah) for permission to marry their daughter, a political operative who was working for Hillary. They are confused. Ethan and Alice broke up two years ago — and now she’s in a serious relationship with Nelson. But Ethan, like Alice, is a bit of a political operative himself, only his campaign is more personal. He needs to gather the grass roots support of Alice’s parents, then persuade Alice’s current boyfriend, Nelson, to drop out of the race for Alice’s hand, and ultimately win over Alice and get her to vote “yes” on his proposal. The publicity states that it’s”…about modern love and the need to go back in order to move forward.”

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: I was thrilled to see that the new Lightbulb Project brought two of Buffalo’s finest back on stage, both longtime members of Road Less Traveled Productions acting ensemble, David Mitchell and Lisa Vitrano. They can and have played a variety of characters over the decades, but to me Mitchell excels at what I call annoyed modern man, guys who would love to just be left alone in their favorite chair with a beer. Vitrano, to me, excels at what I call annoyed modern woman, often wives and mothers with a husband and children who constantly fall short of expectations.

Recent Buffalo State graduate Michael Mack is in the title role as Ethan Siegel, a very high energy, persistent, charming and manipulative young man, whose motives could be questionable. University at Buffalo BFA grad Amanda Borowski plays Alice, the central character connecting Ron, Deborah, Ethan, and her current boyfriend, Nelson. Alice, like so many others “in real life,” is struggling to understand how Hillary Clinton lost the election especially since she was in charge of a team that failed to “deliver” a certain (unnamed) demographic to the polls. She’s a sharp cookie but is feeling particularly vulnerable right now.

Niagara University graduate Phoebe Wright is back in the Buffalo area with a list of credits as long as your arm. She plays a short scene as “Jordan” and we hope that she gets longer roles in the future.

All of the above is meant to say that my problem with this play wasn’t the acting or the direction by Lucas Lloyd. It’s the character of Ethan and his dramatic arc. Here’s my personal and quirky interpretation of what’s going on. While nobody on stage ever says the names “Trump” or “Hillary” it’s clear what election they’re talking about and, actually, that’s specifically mentioned the Director’s Notes in the printed (PRINTED! YES! Thank you Lightbulb Productions) program.

I found the fictional character Ethan to be an expression of our worst opinions of politicians whose actions seem to be little about helping their constituents and a lot about simply getting re-elected by doing or saying whatever it takes. Every politician will tell you that immediately upon being elected, his or her primary activity is fund-raising for the next campaign. Ethan, like Donald Trump, is the charismatic sociopath with no moral compass whose sole objective is to win approval. He charms, he cajoles, he sets people against each other, he sows seeds of doubt, all the while feigning sincerity and appearing to be a new, refreshingly different type of “candidate.” It’s all about him.

In a classic rom-com guys like Ethan get their comeuppance. There’s a resolution, a denouement, a lesson learned. Not here. Ethan doesn’t seem to have changed; Alice isn’t sure what went wrong in the election and what lesson she should have learned; and this audience member wasn’t sure what lesson was learned here either. Other than some people are just control freaks who leave behind a toxic trail of unhappiness.

I’m somewhere between a Two Buffalo rating (“the play itself is problematic”) and a Three Buffalo rating (“If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased”).

Lead image: Michael Mack as Ethan pleads his case to Alice’s parents played by David Mitchell and Lisa Vitrano

