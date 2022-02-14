The resounding impact of M’Baye Rama Diagne

For years, there was one man who stood at the forefront of the drumming scene in Buffalo. His name was M’baye Rama Diagne, who hailed from Senegal, Africa. The only thing that outperformed his drumming abilities was his smile. M’baye was not only one of the happiest people that I had ever met, he also had the ability to extend that smile to everyone around him. When M’baye was around, everyone was happy, and the world was right.

I recently learned that M’baye passed away, which is something that I am having a hard time coming to grips with. Someone who was so full of life, and who really wasn’t that old (born in 1955). When M’baye lived in Buffalo, he was the ever-present drummer. He could be spotted drumming at just about every festival imaginable, as well as at countless other events. Whenever One World Tribe was around, so was M’baye, a longtime band member.

“One World Tribe is sad to report that long time band member M’Baye Rama Diagne passed away yesterday in his home in Dakar, Senegal. He was a Master Drummer and teacher of the West African Diaspora and Culture. He will be missed.” – One World Tribe

When I had my store, Thunder Bay (on Elmwood Avenue), I would purchase djembe drums from M’baye, who would always sit down and play each drum for me, to demonstrate their beauty, range, and power. Like M’baye, the drums were colorful and expressive, with boundless energy and potential.

After browsing M’baye’s Facebook page, I came away with the following sentiments that he passed along to his friends:

The Drums are Mothers Earth who can make you Happy by Listening – it very close that’s the Universal Languages. The father did Bless US from the Beginning we must Live in Joy that will Bring always Good Health.

Everyone must have the knowledge that writers composer in Music Master in all instruments that we said Islam is peace understanding all humans races we all Breathe the same Air so we must stay in peaceful like the Holy Great grand father Mame Bamba wrote. Peace and truth forever.

The key to ourselves is to love each other worship me god the only almighty God who everything Belongs from earth to the sky everyone stay peaceful no fussing no fighting love is the answer to everything Because God is Love as he said in all Books love each other worship me god the only almighty l blessed everyone from day one testing everyone to every journey and my song is love.

His friend Jamil Adéwalé Kasumu (Wale Kas) wrote, “It has been an honor and privilege to break bread, learn, travel, and record with [M’baye].” Wale was kind enough to share the lead image in this post, which perfectly captures M’baye’s zestful attitude toward life.

As an ongoing tribute to M’baye, and his years of drumming devotion in Buffalo, let’s all support the Buffalo drumming community. We can do that by joining drum circles and cheering on the drummers at festivals, while summoning forth M’baye’s dynamic drumming spirit in the process.

Jama jama, M’baye…

Get connected: Drum Circles of WNY

Get connected: Ted Reinhardt Western NY Drumming Festival

Get connected: Buffalo One Love Drum

Get connected: Buffalo Music Club

Get connected: Dynamic Drum Arts of WNY

Get connected: Nusantara Arts – Buffalo Gamelan Sari Raras Irama

Get connected: West African Drumming Ensemble

Get connected: JGB SHIBUKI Japanese Drum Group

Get connected: The Drum Academy

Get connected: Dragonfly Percussion (handmade percussion mallets)

Get connected: School of Rock

Get connected: Community Music School of Buffalo

Get connected: The Slyboots School of Music, Art & Dance

And tell them that M’baye sent you…

If you’re aware of any other drumming-related groups in Buffalo, send me an email.

Lead image by Jamil Adéwalé Kasumu aka Wale Kas