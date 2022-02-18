The Oxford Pennant Patch Bar

Chances are, you have collected some pretty nice patches throughout your life. Chances are also pretty good that most of those patches never made it onto a jacket or pair of jeans. Instead, they are sitting in a drawer.

To resolve the dormant patch issue, Oxford Pennant has set up a Patch Bar that will be open this coming Saturday. For those who don’t have any patches laying around, Oxford Pennant has amassed thousands of vintage state patches that will be for sale at the shop. Customers can snag some of their favorites, and even have a seamstress sew one (or a couple) on an article of clothing, for free! For those who would like to bring in their favorite patch (or three), they can pay $5 to have it sewn on. Now, how cool is that?

Oxford Pennant is always coming up with new ways to weave pennants, banners, and now patches, into our daily lives. Products from the company have become somewhat ubiquitous with Buffalo. Businesses near and far proudly display their love of Buffalo on their sleeve, thanks to the handsome wall hangings that they proudly fly and wave. And now everyone has a chance to add some snazzy patches to their collective wardrobe, whether they have an all-time favorite, or are on the hunt for something stately.

Sewing patches on clothing is a hassle, I know that all too well. That’s why I’m psyched to see that Oxford Pennant has us covered with their new Patch Bar.

Whether you’re shopping for your sweetie in South Dakota, your pappy in Pennsylvania, or your homie from Wyoming, we’ve got a patch for you. Buy any patch in store on Saturday from 12pm – 5pm, and we’ll sew it on for free! To top it off, bring those patches that have been laying around your house for months! Now’s your chance to get ‘er done. Bring in your patches from home and we’ll sew them to anything* for $5/patch. Can’t stop in? Don’t worry, you can always head to our site. That’s where the magic happens.

*Subject to approval, we’re not going to sew a piece of wood or something stupid. – Oxford Pennant

Oxford Pennant

731 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203

(716) 500-6669

oxford@oxfordpennant.com