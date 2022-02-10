The Future Looks Bright @ The Ruth

There is an exciting new project underway in downtown Buffalo. Community activist and neighborhood molder, Bernice Radle (Founder & CEO of Buffalove Development) is preparing to unveil the future of 523 Main Street (learn more). 523 Main Street (also 500 Washington Street) is known as ‘The Ruth.’ For years, we’ve seen this “full of potential” building bought and sold, built out and reeled back in, but now it looks as if its future is brighter than ever.

“There are 11 spaces on the first floor,” said Bernice. “9 of them are currently being leased by female business owners. Vintage clothing, jewelry, a kids’ immersion experience, a cake maker, a beauty boutique, a seamstress… it’s really cool to see everything coming together!”

This is exactly what downtown needs more of. Similar to the Market Arcade experience, just around the corner, 523 Main Street will become a destination-driven marketplace where people can shop for multiple items. It’s these types of shopping experiences that become the anchors of commercial districts. After all, being a sole pioneer can be a scary endeavor. But when you’re surrounded by like-minded small businesses, there is safety in numbers. There’s also the benefit of enhanced marketing opportunities, since all of these businesses have their social media channels at their disposal.

As for the building’s storefront facing Main Street, Bernice said, “We have a lease in the works and we are really excited! Many of these small start-ups found success with pop-ups during covid, and now they are taking a leap of faith with their first brick and mortar storefront. I’m so proud of everything that’s happening.”

Bernice also said that all of the commercial spaces are anticipated to be filled by March 1. And Kali’s Cakes is setting up in the large storefront facing Washington Street.

Everyone should be excited to hear about this latest downtown development. It seems as if a lot is falling nicely into place these days, with all of the recent Douglas Jemal undertakings, as well as the numerous other construction projects that are underway (view the 2021 recap).

Want to see the micro-businesses at The Ruth, firsthand? Be sure to stop by this coming Saturday, from 5pm to 8pm, when the tenants will be inviting their start-up friends to participate in a…

Valentine’s Day Pop-Up @ The Ruth

Saturday, February 12, 2022

5-8pm

523 Main Street, Buffalo NY

Micros include: Peg’s Hardware, Femme Fatale, Dangled Honey, Luxe Rose Co, Thexstitchxbitch, Paintings by Cassandra Elsaesser, and Arden (curated vintage clothing and home decor)

As for regular business hours, the small business incubator tenants will be coming together to discuss the possibility of set days and hours, as well as their own individual schedules which they will post to their social media channels.

A list of tenants, and the pop-ups, can be viewed below.

Get connected: www.buffalovedevelopment.com