The 2022 Buffalo Auto Show features an Energy Zone

The 2022 Buffalo Auto Show is underway, for those looking to do something a little different over the weekend.

Speaking of different, this year’s show will include an Energy Zone, where the New Car Dealers of WNY will showcase over 77 EV models available in local WNY dealerships. The auto show has assembled a team of charging and educational ENERGY/EV/SOLAR partners who will be on-hand to answer questions, and discuss the technology. Finally, this dedicated room will feature charging stations, Level 2 and home stations, solar chargers, etc., so that people can get an up-close look at the equipment… and how it all works.

New York State agencies and utility partners, such as NYSERDA, National Grid, NYS Power Authority, LED ENERGY, Solar Liberty, and Clean Communities of WNY, will be on-hand at the event, with remaining days and times as follows:

Friday, February 4th: 1pm – 9pm

Saturday, February 5th: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, February 6th: 10am – 5pm

The show is being held at the Buffalo Convention Center.

General admission is $10. Click here for additional information.

The 2022 Buffalo Auto Show is a vaccinated only event. The Buffalo Auto Show and Buffalo Convention Center will be in full compliance with all New York State and Erie County Department of Health Covid-19 social distancing requirements and protocols. As an approved vaccinated event, all attendees over age 12 will be required to provide proof of vaccination for entry. Masks will not be required once you enter the facility.