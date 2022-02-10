Tales from the Movies | BPO Kids This Sunday!

The first in- person BPO Kids Family Concert hits the stage this Sunday, February 13th at 2:30pm.

For a day that is sure to be fun for the entire family, join the BPO as they tell you tales from the movies, with music from classics like Jurassic Park and Star Wars to newer fan favorites like Frozen and How to Train your Dragon. While geared toward younger ages, this concert takes all who attend on a journey through nostalgia and tapping back into imagination.

Program

Jaman E. Dunn, conductor

The Flag Parade from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, JOHN WILLIAMS

Beauty and the Beast Overture, ALAN MENKEN/Michael Kosarin; orch. Doug Besterman

Suite from How To Train Your Dragon, JOHN POWELL/Sean O’Loughlin

Theme from Jurassic Park, JOHN WILLIAMS

Music from Frozen, KRISTEN ANDERSON & ROBERT LOPEZ/Bob Krogstad

Rey’s Theme from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, JOHN WILLIAMS

Somewhere Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, HAROLD ARLEN/Rebecca Pellett

Music from Spider-Man, DANNY ELFMAN/John Wasson

Flying Theme from E.T. (The Extra Terrestrial), JOHN WILLIAMS

Harry’s Wondrous World from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, JOHN WILLIAMS

Click here to reserve your tickets.

In order to further protect the health, safety and enjoyment of all, Kleinhans Music Hall is continuing to implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and a masking policy for all staff, volunteers, performers and audiences. Youth ages 5-12 must show proof of vaccination AND be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult (age 18+) with valid ID. Youth ages 3-4 must be masked and accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult (age 18+) with valid ID. At this time, youth ages 2 and under are not permitted to attend events at Kleinhans Music Hall.