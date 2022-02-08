Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Special Finance Committee Meeting: To Hear from Residents on Recent City Snow Removal Efforts

0 Comments

Sometimes the squeaky wheel does get the grease. In the case of Buffalo’s abominable snow removal tactics (or lack thereof), a lot of people are fed up. They’re tired of being trapped at street corners, while attempting to navigate piles of ice and snow left behind, in the wake of the City’s snowplows. They’re tired of lazy, frugal, and absentee landlords (and businesses) that don’t shovel after snowfalls. And they’re tired of the lack of response from the people at the top, who should be leading the charge to solve this nagging problem. After all, this is a quality of life issue that everyone must deal with, year after year.

John T., from North Park Avenue recently wrote, in response to this article, “I hope it leads to some serious improvements in municipal snow removal. My personal problem is that I’m elderly. My landlord does get a plow service to do my driveway (I have a small Honda Civic that hates snow). Then the City plow comes by my side street and delivers a foot and a half of icy snow rocks to the foot of the driveway making it almost impassable. Impossible to shovel, it only yields to thawing, of which we’ve had precious little this winter.”

A typical snow covered sidewalk/street corner

John is by no means alone in his sentiments. People from all across the city have been up in arms per the City’s laissez faire attitude towards snow clearing on city sidewalks (and streets). We’ve seen that other cities such as Rochester (read this) and Syracuse have figured out a way to enact municipal snow clearing… so why not Buffalo?

Well, here’s your chance to speak up, finally.

The Buffalo Common Council will be holding a special Finance Committee meeting to hear resident concerns, ideas, and feedback for the recent snow removal efforts at the following date and time:

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2021

5:30 PM

Virtual on Zoom

Streaming live on Facebook

This virtual meeting is open to the public and City residents are encouraged to join and speak on the topic of snow removal. If a City resident would like to join the meeting via Zoom, please email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments